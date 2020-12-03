World / Europe

Spain’s government studies four-day working week

Potential move is meant to boost employment, worker wellbeing and productivity

03 December 2020 - 17:46 Rodrigo Orihuela
The Second Vice-President and Minister of Social Rights and Agenda 2030, Pablo Iglesias, appears before the Senate in the Commission for Comprehensive Disability Policies on October 8 2020 in Madrid, Spain. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/OSCAR CANAS
The Second Vice-President and Minister of Social Rights and Agenda 2030, Pablo Iglesias, appears before the Senate in the Commission for Comprehensive Disability Policies on October 8 2020 in Madrid, Spain. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/OSCAR CANAS

Madrid — Spain’s government is analysing a shortening of working hours as well as cutting the working week to four days.

According to deputy prime minister Pablo Iglesias, leader of the left-wing Unidas Podemos, the government is considering proposals for shorter working hours to boost employment. The comments to state broadcaster RTVE came days after consumer-goods giant Unilever announced it will trial a four-day working week in New Zealand to enhance worker wellbeing and boost productivity.

The idea of a shorter working week has been around for years across the world, but the pandemic in 2020, and its effect on work, wellbeing and inequality, has led to a new push to think about economies and social structures. In particular, the wide use of furloughs to keep workers in employment during lockdowns has spurred calls for greater support for low earners or those in vulnerable industries.

Any proposal for a change to Spain’s working week would be presented by the government within the so-called social dialogue framework with labour unions and industry groups.

Bloomberg

