World / Europe

France investigates 76 mosques suspected of ‘separatism’

Investigators will dig into mosques' financing and the background of imams and will be closed down if found to be teaching extremist ideology

03 December 2020 - 18:33 Sarah White and Richard Lough
French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, December 1 2020. Picture: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER
French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, December 1 2020. Picture: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

Paris  — France  on Thursday stared investigating dozens of mosques suspected of fomenting “separatism” to combat the rising threat of religious extremism, interior minister Gérald Darmanin said.

The government has launched what it calls an unprecedented action against “separatism” after several Islamist attacks in France in 2020, including the beheading of a teacher who had shown his class caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad.

Darmanin said 76 mosques out of the more than 2,600 Muslim places of worship had been flagged as possible threats to France's Republican values and its security. Where suspicions are confirmed, the mosque will be closed down, he said.

“There are in some concentrated areas places of worship which are clearly anti-Republican,” Darmanin told RTL radio, "(where) imams are followed by the intelligence services and where the discourse runs counter to our values”.

Investigators will dig into the mosques' financing and the background of imams deemed suspicious and search for evidence, among other things, of Koranic schools for young children.

President Emmanuel Macron has warned of the growing menace of “Islamist separatism” and its challenge to the unity of the secular French republic. Core French values such as the freedom of belief, gender equality and the right to blaspheme are threatened in localised areas, he has said.

“Faced with this ill that is eating into our country, France has rallied with resilience, with determination,” the president wrote in a letter to the Financial Times newspaper in November.

The government's crackdown has left some Muslims feeling increasingly alienated in their own country. Some Muslim leaders while backing the government's fight against Islamism have warned it against inadvertently lumping an overwhelming majority of their faith with the “fomenters of hate”.

Reuters 

French protesters clash with police over brutality and security law

Tens of thousands demonstrate after video of police beating a black man and proposed restriction of some images of police
World
3 days ago

Macron urges stronger border controls in Schengen area after attacks

Criminal gangs illegally trafficking migrants into Europe often linked to terrorist networks, says French president
World
3 weeks ago

Macron leans to the Right to pull rug out from under Le Pen after jihadist attacks

President puts France on highest terror alert level and talks of ‘existential battle’ for country’s way of life
World
1 month ago

More arrests over Nice church attack as Macron seeks to calm tensions with Muslims

The French leader tells Arab broadcaster Al Jazeera he understands why people are offended, but it does not justify violence
World
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Trump hints at 2024 presidential run at White ...
World / Americas
2.
Eight border officials test positive for Covid in ...
World / Africa
3.
Germany extends Covid-19 restrictions until ...
World / Europe
4.
UK cleared to offer Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 ...
World / Europe
5.
WeChat deletes Australian prime minister’s appeal ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Nato warns about risks of Trump withdrawing troops prematurely

World / Europe

Two arrested over suspected Islamist attack in Vienna as death toll climbs

World / Europe

Erodgan backs boycott after Macron refuses to condemn Muhammad cartoons

World / Europe

Charlie Hebdo to republish Prophet Muhammad cartoons that led to 2015 massacre

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.