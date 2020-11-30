World / Europe

Fall in Covid-19 infections a boost for Boris Johnson

The prime minister faced criticism over the decision to lock down again from within his own party

30 November 2020 - 21:41 William James
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson poses with a vial as he views quality testing of the 'fill-and-finish' stage of the manufacturing process of Covid-19 vaccines, during his visit to Wockhardt's pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Wrexham, Wales, November 30 2020. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/REUTERS
London — In a boost for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Covid-19 infections have fallen by 30% during England's month-long national lockdown and the virus is now in retreat, a large-scale study of more than 100,000 volunteers showed on Monday.

England began its second national lockdown on November 5 to curb rapidly rising infections and protect its health system. The country is due to return to a regional approach to restrictions from December 2.

Levels of infection fell 30%, with 96 people per 10,000 infected between November 13 and November 24, according to interim results of the study by Imperial College London and Ipsos MORI.

The last iteration of the research, carried out between October 16 and November 2, showed 130 infections per 10,000 people.

“The findings show cases were rising as the country entered lockdown, but this was followed by a decrease as national measures successfully lowered infection rates across the country,” a statement issued by the health department said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced criticism over the decision to lock down from within his own party where some said it was an unnecessary infringement on civil liberties. The opposition Labour party said he had been too slow to react.

The reproductive number of the virus was estimated at 0.88, reinforcing data released on Friday which showed infection numbers were shrinking by between 0% and 2% every day.

While the statement said the prevalence of the disease was still high, it showed a sharp decrease in several areas of northern England which are due to enter the toughest tier of restrictions next week.

That could fuel further unrest within Johnson's Conservative Party, where many MPs are unhappy about a system which places more than a third of the population under far-reaching restrictions on daily life.

Those measures are due to be put to a vote on Tuesday, in which Johnson may face the political embarrassment of having to rely on opposition party votes to pass the new rules.

Reuters 

UK fails consistency test in allowing Covid-19 Christmas reprieve

Whatever the risk from five days of merry-making, it is far from zero
World
1 day ago

UK secures 100-million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

The British drugmaker expects four-million doses to be available in the country by the end of December
World
3 days ago

UK’s slow response to pandemic cost citizens £10bn

The National Audit Office says the UK’s tardiness in sourcing PPE forced ministers to pay high prices for PPE, much of which came too late for the ...
World
5 days ago

DESNÉ MASIE: Cutting foreign aid to fight global illness is not a good idea

Pandemic estimated to force the government to borrow about £372bn (R7.6-trillion) for the financial year ending April 2021
Opinion
1 week ago

