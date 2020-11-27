World / Europe

Poland and Hungary won’t budge on veto of EU relief funds

The two right-wing-led countries say the EU cannot tie funds to the maintenance of democratic standards without changing its founding treaty

27 November 2020 - 17:42 Alan Charlish, Pawel Florkiewicz and Krisztina Than
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán during a joint statement with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki during their meeting in Budapest, Hungary, on November 26 2020. Picture: HUNGARIAN PRIME MINISTER'S PRESS OFFICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTHERS/ZOLTAN FISCHER
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán during a joint statement with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki during their meeting in Budapest, Hungary, on November 26 2020. Picture: HUNGARIAN PRIME MINISTER'S PRESS OFFICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTHERS/ZOLTAN FISCHER

Warsaw/Budapest — Poland and Hungary reiterated on Friday that they will block a new EU budget and coronavirus recovery fund if rule-of-law conditions are attached, raising the risk of a prolonged standoff with Brussels.

The two countries have said the EU cannot tie funds to the maintenance of democratic standards without changing its founding treaty, digging in their heels after vetoing the EU budget and recovery fund earlier this month.

They are blocking about €1.8-trillion worth of EU funds, including hundreds of billions due to be disbursed soon to help pull the 27-country bloc out of a double-dip recession caused by a second wave of Covid-19.

“I ... reaffirmed our readiness to veto the new budget if we do not find a solution that is good for the EU as a whole, not just for some of its members,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on his Facebook page after a video call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said earlier that his country’s position on the veto was “rock solid”, adding that he did not want to seek a compromise on the rule-of-law issue.

The EU is currently investigating both nationalist governments for undermining the independence of their judiciaries and media. Brussels has sought to attach conditions to the disbursement of EU cash.

“Today I told the [German] chancellor that Poland expects further work to find a solution as soon as possible that would guarantee the rights of all member states and respect treaty procedures,” Morawiecki wrote.

Polish government spokesperson Piotr Müller told state-run news agency PAP on Friday that Morawiecki had sent European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen a second letter concerning the attempt to link the funds to rule-of-law concerns.

European Commission spokesperson Eric Mamer confirmed Von der Leyen, the EU’s CEO, has received the letter, and he said the position of the commission has not changed.

“We believe that the conditionality mechanism adopted corresponds to the agreement that was found by leaders in July during the European Council,” he said.

An EU diplomat said after a discussion about the budget among EU ambassadors in Brussels that the situation is “difficult” and that nobody has expressed support for the Polish and Hungarian position.

“There is no appetite among ambassadors to change the conditionality mechanism,” the diplomat said.

Some ambassadors voiced concern that if the block is not lifted quickly, it would constitute a fundamental break in the way the EU works and other options would need to be explored, the diplomat said. 

Reuters

Poland and Hungary holding up EU Covid-19 relief over ‘rule-of-law provisions’

Hungary calls the provisions ‘blackmail’ while Poland says are forcing it to accept EU regulations on gay marriage, abortion and press freedoms
World
1 week ago

Pandemic weighs on Poland president’s re-election bid

But Andrzej Duda maintain healthy lead as he seeks a second term in elections on Sunday
World
5 months ago

Editor-in-chief of Hungary’s top independent news website fired

Pro-Orban businessman Miklos Vaszily  took control of the media organisation earlier in 2020
World
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Covid-19 virus was active elsewhere before in ...
World / Asia
2.
Deadly form of bird flu running rife in Europe
World / Europe
3.
Truckers trapped in ‘60km-long’ queues at Kenyan ...
World / Africa
4.
Exxon and Total review Mozambique gas sharing deal
World / Africa
5.
Trade tensions rise as China targets Australian ...
World

Related Articles

Hungary and Poland block EU budget and recovery fund in rule of law spat

World / Europe

Europe’s failings are on display as the second wave hits hard

Opinion

Hungary PM cements authoritarian rule with slew of late-night laws

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.