World / Europe

No progress on Brexit deal with just five weeks to go

Both sides are calling on the other to compromise over fishing, state aid and dispute resolution, with many preparing for a no-deal exit

27 November 2020 - 16:36 Gabriela Baczynska and Guy Faulconbridge
EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in London, Britain, on November 10 2020. Picture: REUTERS/JOHN SIBLEY
EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in London, Britain, on November 10 2020. Picture: REUTERS/JOHN SIBLEY

Brussels/London — The EU and Britain said on Friday there are still substantial differences over a Brexit trade deal as the EU chief negotiator prepared to travel to London in a last-ditch attempt to avoid a tumultuous finale to the five-year Brexit crisis.

With just five weeks left until the UK finally exits the EU’s orbit on December 31, both sides are calling on the other to compromise over fishing, state aid and how to resolve any future disputes.

The two sides will shortly resume face-to-face negotiations after they had to be suspended last week when one of EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier’s team tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Clearly there are substantial and important differences still to be bridged but we’re getting on with it,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told reporters. “The likelihood of a deal is very much determined by our friends and partners in the EU — there’s a deal there to be done if they want to do it.”

Barnier said on Twitter he would travel to London on Friday evening for talks with Britain’s chief negotiator David Frost. “Same significant divergences persist,” Barnier said.

The talks are still snagged on three main issues — fishing, state aid and dispute resolution — but neither side has so far shown a willingness to shift enough on them to allow a breakthrough.

‘Few days left’

Britain formally left the EU on Januart 31 but has been in a transition period since then under which rules on trade, travel and business remain unchanged. From the end of the year it will be treated by Brussels as a third country.

One EU diplomat said there are “only a few days left” for the talks, which have previously continued through numerous broken deadlines.

“The gaps on level playing-field, governance and fisheries remain large,” the diplomat said following a closed-door briefing given by Barnier to national diplomats on the progress of the negotiations. “Without London taking the necessary decisions quickly, reaching a deal will be all but impossible. Time is running out quickly. There are only a few days left for further negotiations.”

A no-deal exit would snarl borders, spook financial markets and sow chaos through the delicate supply chains that stretch across Europe and beyond — just as the world grapples with the vast economic cost of the Covid-19 outbreak.

EU ambassadors called on the EU Commission to urgently prepare contingency measures for a no-deal. But Barnier was reluctant to go down the contingency route as he still believes a deal can be struck, another EU diplomat said.

A different diplomat told Reuters it was “not a particularly bright picture”.

Brexit deal?

The first sign of movement — either towards a deal or that talks are crumbling — is likely to be a call between Johnson and commission chief Ursula von der Leyen. No such call has yet been announced.

A source close to the negotiations said it has been “tough” recently to make progress.

The two sides are trying to strike a trade deal on goods that would safeguard nearly $1-trillion in annual trade and the peace in British-ruled Northern Ireland.

The latter is a priority for US president-elect Joe Biden, who has warned Johnson he must uphold the 1998 US-brokered Good Friday Agreement that ended three decades of sectarian conflict.

Von der Leyen said on Wednesday that the EU is ready for the possibility of Britain leaving the bloc without a new trade accord despite “genuine progress” in the tortuous Brexit talks.

Reuters

UK’s Rishi Sunak is battling to balance the books

He will need to raise another £27bn just to  match day-to-day spending and revenue within five years — according to the government’s fiscal watchdog
World
1 day ago

EU is urged to speed up Brexit talks as time is running out

Some European leaders are already telling EU members to prepare for a no-deal Brexit as the year-end deadline looms
World
1 week ago

Cummings and goings give Johnson more Brexit options

Much depends on how Boris Johnson fills the vacuum left by Dominic Cummings in 2021
Opinion
1 week ago

THE OBSERVER: Aid cuts are no way to advance ‘global Britain’

Boris Johnson plans £4bn cut to overseas aid while allocating £16.5bn to defence
Opinion
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Covid-19 virus was active elsewhere before in ...
World / Asia
2.
Deadly form of bird flu running rife in Europe
World / Europe
3.
Truckers trapped in ‘60km-long’ queues at Kenyan ...
World / Africa
4.
Exxon and Total review Mozambique gas sharing deal
World / Africa
5.
Trade tensions rise as China targets Australian ...
World

Related Articles

Next few days crucial for Brexit talks, says European Commission

World / Europe

Dan Rosenfield is Boris Johnson’s new chief of staff, after resignation of ...

World / Europe

Newest London offices being snapped up as older ones moulder

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.