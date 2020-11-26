Swedes now worried about Covid-19 as cases spike

Stockholm — Swedish confidence in the nation’s strategy to fight the coronavirus pandemic has slumped, with concerns over capacity in the health-care system now almost universal.

A poll by DN/Ipsos published on Thursday showed that 82% of Swedes are either “somewhat” or “very worried” as to whether their health-care system can meet the challenge facing it. Confidence in the authorities’ ability to fight the virus sank to 42% of those polled from 55% in October. Meanwhile, 44% of Swedes fear authorities aren’t doing enough to fight the virus, compared with 31% in October.

“It is quite obvious that the increased rate of infection, combined with the measures that the authorities have taken, have led to a sharp rise in concern,” Nicklas Kallebring, an analyst at Ipsos, told DN.

Sweden’s decision to avoid a lockdown has been controversial from the get-go, as it coincided with a considerably higher death rate than in the country’s Nordic neighbours. After a relatively calm summer, daily cases have started to spike and hospitals are filling up. As of Wednesday, more than 200 people were in intensive care.

The national statistics agency said earlier this week that the effect of the Covid-19 crisis will dent life expectancy in Sweden, after more than a century of almost uninterrupted growth.

In a recent Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development study, Sweden consistently ranked among the hardest hit nations in Europe, as measured by relative Covid-19 mortality and infection rates. It was also the slowest at containing transmission.

“In a third wave, the health-care system will be even more strained than it has been so far,” Thomas Linden, a departmental head at Sweden’s National Board of Health and Welfare, said this week.

