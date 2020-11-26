World / Europe

Dan Rosenfield is Boris Johnson’s new chief of staff, after resignation of Dominic Cummings

Rosenfield is a business consultant and former UK treasury official

26 November 2020 - 18:03 William James
Picture: HOLLIE ADAMS/BLOOBMERG

London — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed Dan Rosenfield, a business consultant and former treasury official, as his new chief of staff on Thursday, as he tries to restore trust in his leadership.

Johnson is reshaping his senior team of advisers following the departure of Dominic Cummings earlier in November. Cummings was seen as the driving force behind Johnson’s strategy on Brexit and most other policies, and his exit has been billed as a chance for a “reset” for the British leader.

Rosenfield joins from Hakluyt, a strategic advisory firm for businesses and investors, where he has been global head of corporate clients and head of the UK business since 2016, the government said.

He previously worked at Bank of America as an MD of investment banking, and spent over a decade working in the finance ministry where he served as a senior aide to former finance ministers Alistair Darling and George Osborne.

“Dan is a class act and an inspired appointment,” said Rupert Harrison, a former aide to Osborne who now works for BlackRock. He described Rosenfield as bright, tough and politically savvy.

Johnson has been heavily criticised for his response to the Covid-19 crisis and a failure to communicate properly with elected members of his ruling Conservative Party, which has stirred rebellion over lockdown rules and Brexit policies.

The decision to hire a relatively low profile former public servant marks a change of direction for a prime minister whose inner circle was previously largely made up of alumni from the 2016 Brexit campaign, with Cummings at the fore.

The chief of staff is traditionally the most powerful political appointment in the prime minister's office. Though exact responsibilities vary according the leaders’ preference, the job involves providing strategic and political advice to help the prime minister take decisions.

Rosenfield will begin work on December 7 and officially take up the chief of staff role on January 1, Downing Street said.

Reuters

THE OBSERVER: Aid cuts are no way to advance ‘global Britain’

Boris Johnson plans £4bn cut to overseas aid while allocating £16.5bn to defence
2 days ago

Boris Johnson ends lockdown but extends regional restrictions

Prime minister says that while the country has turned a corner only vaccines will reduce the need for restrictions
2 days ago

