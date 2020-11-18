World / Europe

Thousands protest stricter lockdowns powers in Germany

Despite a resurgent virus, critics say a new law gives the government too much power and endangers citizens’ civil rights

18 November 2020 - 13:13 Maria Sheahan and Madeline Chambers
A demonstrator holds a sing reading ‘We are the second wave’ during a protest against the government’s coronavirus disease restrictions in Berlin, Germany, on November 18 2020. Picture: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN MANG
A demonstrator holds a sing reading ‘We are the second wave’ during a protest against the government’s coronavirus disease restrictions in Berlin, Germany, on November 18 2020. Picture: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN MANG

Berlin — Several thousand people banging saucepans and blowing whistles gathered in central Berlin on Wednesday to protest against Chancellor Angela Merkel’s plans to give her government powers to enforce restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

Germany’s lower and upper houses of parliament are due to pass laws later on Wednesday which could allow the government to impose restrictions on social contact, rules on mask-wearing, drinking alcohol in public, shutting shops and stopping sports events.

Although most Germans accept the latest “lockdown-lite” to tackle a second wave of the coronavirus, critics say the law gives the government too much power and endangers citizens’ civil rights without the approval of parliament.

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) has even compared it with the Enabling Act of 1933 that paved the way for Hitler’s Nazi dictatorship.

One protester wore a face mask with the words “Merkel-Muzzle”, others held banners with slogans such as “For Enlightenment. Peace and Freedom”.

Protesters were neither wearing masks nor socially distanced. Police officers in riot helmets lined up to stop demonstrators getting too close to the parliament building.

Police are desperate to avoid a repeat of an incident in August when, during mass marches against coronavirus curbs, protesters stormed the steps of the Reichstag parliament building, some of them waving the far-right Reichsflagge. The images went around the world and were condemned by leading German politicians.

Germany, Europe’s largest economy, was widely praised for keeping infection and death rates below those of many of its neighbours in the first phase of the crisis but is now in the midst of a second wave, like much of the rest of Europe.

The number of coronavirus cases rose by 17,561 to 833,307, data from the Robert Koch Institute showed on Wednesday. The death toll stands at 13,119. 

Reuters

THE LEX COLUMN: UK lockdown: the great equity wipeout

The outlook for business is grim as England prepares to follow France and Germany into national lockdown
Opinion
2 weeks ago

TIM HARFORD: Why are we all so obsessed with saving Christmas?

Politicians are willing to put Covid progress at risk for the symbolic value of December 25
Opinion
2 days ago

Why the UK has to save Christmas from Covid

Retailers are banking on December sales amid slump in latest lockdown
World
5 days ago

Fresh UK lockdown plunges small businesses back into anxious times

Restaurant owner Mandy Yin is just one of many entrepreneurs facing an uncertain future
World
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Zimbabwean teachers go back to classrooms after ...
World / Africa
2.
Biden adds to White House team ahead of ...
World / Americas
3.
Trump orders drawdown of US troops in Afghanistan ...
World / Americas
4.
Africa’s first sovereign default during Covid-19 ...
World / Africa
5.
Coronavirus mutations found in Siberia do not ...
World

Related Articles

UK doctors warn of lifting new lockdown too soon or without new measures

World / Europe

No eating out or sports for France this holiday season

World / Europe

Austria announces three-week lockdown as Covid-19 cases soar

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.