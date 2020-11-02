Macron leans to the Right to pull rug out from under Le Pen after jihadist attacks

It’s all a long way from where Macron started.

At the age of 39, he pulled off a surprise presidential victory in 2017 after blowing up France’s two-party system and beating back the anti-establishment wave epitomised by Brexit and Donald Trump winning the US presidential election. He offered a liberal vision of coexistence for the country’s diverse religious and ethnic communities and hoped to reconcile citizens with the EU. But his image of a young progressive abroad jars with his conservative stance on some issues and top down approach at home.

Macron has so far been unable to heal the deeply divided and disgruntled society he inherited. He’s been battered by his plans to increase fuel tax, which sparked the Yellow Vest grassroots protest movement. And his party took a bashing in municipal elections in June, failing to single-handedly win a single big city. Maintaining that initial popularity among left-wing groups has been a struggle.

Electorally, a strategy of reaching out to some of the disaffected makes sense. But some question at what cost to the French Republic.

“The Left and the Right spent their entire time implementing far-right policies, using a far-right discourse, sharing their narrative,” Rim-Sarah Alouane, a French legal scholar, said on Twitter. “Mark my words, [in] the next presidential election, the far-right will most likely reach the second round & all politicians will ask us to vote and save the Republic.”

Macron’s courting of voters on the Right has been apparent for some time now.

Last October, he gave a lengthy interview to far-right French magazine, Valeurs Actuelles, as did his conservative predecessors Jacques Chirac and Nicolas Sarkozy, in which he said authorities had been lax in deporting those who had entered France illegally. “My goal is to throw out everybody who has no reason to be here,” he said.

He’s also phoned anti-establishment figures such as Eric Zemmour, after the political commentator was attacked in the street for his views. Dubbed the cheerleader of the “French Fox News”, Zemmour once said of migrants, including unaccompanied minors, “They are thieves. They are murderers. They are rapists. That is all they are. They have to be sent back.”

And while Macron doesn’t use the more aggressive terminology on tap, his new interior minister doesn’t hesitate to do so.

Gérald Darmanin, a onetime protégé of Sarkozy, has suggested that ethnic food aisles in supermarkets weren’t compatible with republican values and he’s spoken of trying to prevent a return to “ensauvagement”, or savagery, a term commonly used by the far right to refer to Arabs and Africans. All the while insisting he’s not targeting Islam as a religion but Islamism as an ideology.

When Macron unveiled his proposals to fight radical Islam on October 2, there were many glimpses of the liberal centrist.

He talked about controlling imams and described Islam as a religion in crisis, yet recognised the role of colonialism and said Muslim citizens had been let down by successive French governments. He promised to improve the opportunities of those living in the projects. The speech was generally well received by moderate Muslim leaders.

On Saturday, Macron told Al-Jazeera television that he’s never sought to stigmatise Muslims and suggested he wasn’t a fan of the cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad published by Charlie Hebdo, though he defended the right of the satirical magazine to do so.