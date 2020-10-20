World / Europe

EU takes legal action against Cyprus and Malta over ‘golden passport’ schemes

20 October 2020 - 19:27 John Chalmers and Francesco Guarascio
Picture: 123RF/TAIGA
Picture: 123RF/TAIGA

Brussels  —  The EU's executive said on Tuesday it was launching legal action against Cyprus and Malta over their investor citizenship programmes, also known as “golden passport” schemes.

The schemes allow wealthy foreigners to buy citizenship in exchange for an investment of about €1m in Malta and €2m in Cyprus.

The European Commission said the decision was taken because the two member states granted nationality — and thereby EU citizenship — without requiring “a genuine link with the country”, as passport holders were not obliged to reside there.

The commission also sent a letter to Bulgaria raising concerns about its passport-for-sale scheme, it said in a statement.

“There cannot be a weak link in EU efforts to curb corruption and money laundering,” values and transparency commissioner Vera Jourova said.

Malta's finance minister, Edward Scicluna, said on Tuesday the country was replacing its current scheme with a new programme that would introduce tighter vetting of applicants, who will have to be residents of the islands for a year before their applications can be considered.

The commission has refrained from launching legal actions against EU states that sell residence permits, also known as “golden visa schemes”, without requiring investors to stay in the country for a meaningful period, despite a European parliament resolution urging such a move.

In a 2019 report the commission acknowledged golden visa and golden passport schemes posed similar money-laundering and organised crime risks.

Portugal, Greece and Bulgaria offer golden visa schemes under these lax conditions. Latvia was the first to start the scheme.

Cyprus said last week it was suspending its citizenship-for- investment programme, ditching a scheme the government had acknowledged was open to abuse after an investigation by Al Jazeera, a media outlet.

The commission said it would need concrete actions to stop the practice.

The EU cannot ban such schemes, but it can force countries to require “effective residence”, meaning physical presence for a regular and extended period in the territory of the state concerned.

Both states circumvented those rules, the commission said.

The Cypriot and Maltese governments have two months to take action. Without meaningful changes, the commission could refer them to the bloc's Court of Justice and ultimately it can ask the court to impose penalties.

Reuters 

EU is in no shape to take over from London as global financial hub

Europe lacks seamlessly integrated, well-supervised banks and capital markets
World
1 day ago

Europe gives Sweden’s light touch a go on Covid-19 measures

Governments are happy to impose more stringent measures on areas with bad outbreaks but they are very reluctant to crack down too heavily on social ...
World
9 hours ago

Italy eyes new virus measures with London and Paris under curbs

Coronavirus second wave surges across Western Europe
World
2 days ago

Cyprus suspends ‘golden passport’ programme after exposé

Cyprus cancels cash-for-citizenship programme after legislator caught on camera offering to help a fictitious Chinese investor with criminal record
World
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Thousands of Malawians return from SA empty-handed
World / Africa
2.
Not all world leaders would celebrate a Donald ...
World
3.
Zimbabwe partially reopens Beitbridge border
World / Africa
4.
French police raid suspected Islamist groups ...
World / Europe
5.
This year people want things rather than ...
World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.