World / Europe

Stricter measures against Covid-19 will ‘take toll’ on European economies

The pandemic has created a new pile of bad loans that banks will have to handle

18 October 2020 - 18:27 Sotiris Nikas
The headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany. Picture: EPA
The headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany. Picture: EPA

Athens — The stricter measures intended to stem the coronavirus’s resurgence across the euro area will take an extra toll on local economies, said Fabio Panetta, a member of the European Central Bank’s executive board.

The bank’s latest staff projections show growth returning to pre-crisis levels by the end of 2022, and new measures “may push this horizon even further away”, Panetta said in an interview with Greek newspaper Kathimerini.

There’s little appetite among most policymakers to expand bond buying again at this month’s meeting, people involved in deliberations said earlier this week. But the ECB is ready to act, according to Panetta.

“We stand ready to adjust all of our instruments, as appropriate, to achieve our objective of bringing inflation back to our medium-term aim in a sustained manner,” he said.

The most recent inflation data that the ECB has show that there is a risk of inflation dynamics being weaker than projected, Panetta told the paper.

The pandemic has created a new pile of bad loans that banks will have to handle. Greek lenders have already a huge stock due to the decade-long debt crisis and the average non-performing loans ratio in second quarter stood at 36.7%.

The Greek government has in place an Italian-style plan to help banks cut their soured debt, called Hercules, but the Bank of Greece proposed the creation of a bad bank to address the issue.

The ECB is closely co-operating with all relevant stakeholders, including the Bank of Greece, on these issues, Panetta said. “All avenues for NPL reduction need to be examined,” and “further potential additions to the NPL resolution toolkit should also be thoroughly analysed.”

The pandemic is also expected to lead to an increase in Greece’s public debt to almost 200% of GDP in 2020. The ECB’s executive board member said Greece faces low debt-servicing costs and long average maturities on its borrowing.

“The preliminary debt sustainability assessments by the European Commission on the eligibility of euro area countries for the ESM’s pandemic crisis support programme concluded that Greece’s debt is sustainable,” Panetta said.

Bloomberg

Rocketing Covid-19 cases lead Europe back into lockdown

Authorities, despite bulking up on testing, have failed to enforce hygiene restrictions or self-isolation rules after lifting lockdowns
World
2 days ago

Covid-19 cancels Christmas in Finland

With Santa greeting children from behind a Plexiglas screen and elves wearing masks, Christmas cheer is already in short supply
World
2 days ago

European cities get curfews and targeted shutdowns due to rampant Covid-19

A pandemic-weary Europe has seen its total recorded cases surpass the US as citizens fight back against total shutdowns
World
3 days ago

London to enter tighter lockdown as Covid-19 surges

The pandemic is spreading in most parts of Britain, which has an official death toll of 43,155, the highest in Europe
World
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Thousands of Malawians return from SA empty-handed
World / Africa
2.
Jacinda Ardern wins landslide re-election in New ...
World
3.
Zimbabwe partially reopens Beitbridge border
World / Africa
4.
Locals pay well to eat on Singapore Airlines ...
World / Asia
5.
Worst famine yet stalks millions as pandemic ...
World

Related Articles

Drug firm Gilead is outraged after finding from WHO remdesivir trial

World

Christine Lagarde says ECB will act if needed amid ongoing downside risks

World / Europe

Concern about falling demand drags oil price down

Markets

Louis Vuitton owner Bernard Arnault bags $8bn in a week as luxury goods bounce ...

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Portugal tightens Covid-19 measures as infections surge

World / Europe

Why predictions of coronavirus doom for Africa were wildly off track

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.