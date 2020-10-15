World / Europe

Call for EU oversight body for big tech companies

French junior minister Cédric O and his Dutch counterpart Mona Keijzer say such an authority should be able to prevent tech company platforms from blocking access to their services

15 October 2020 - 13:40 Mathieu Rosemain and Douglas Busvine
A Google sign at theWorld Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, China, September 17 2018. Picture: REUTERS/ALY SONG
A Google sign at theWorld Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, China, September 17 2018. Picture: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Paris/Berlin — France and the Netherlands called on Thursday for the creation of an EU authority to regulate large tech companies such as Google and Facebook, whose dominance gives them effective gatekeeper status on the internet.

The move increases pressure on EU Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, who is working on a draft regulation, known as the Digital Services Act, that aims to set the ground rules for data-sharing and how digital marketplaces operate.

In a joint statement, French junior minister Cédric O and his Dutch counterpart Mona Keijzer said such an authority should be able to prevent tech company platforms from blocking access to their services “unless they have an objective justification”.

“These platforms can hinder the entry of new companies and limit the freedom of choice for consumers and entrepreneurs,” said Keijzer, the Dutch state secretary for economic affairs and climate policy.

“Our common ambition is to design a framework ... to address the economic footprint of such actors on the European economy and to be able to ‘break them open’," said O, who handles digital transition and electronic communications in the French government.

The European Commission is taking a tough line against US tech giants, driven in part by antitrust cases resulting in decisions that subsequently failed to boost competition because of the lengthy process that typically takes several years.

Gatekeepers, such as companies with bottleneck power or strategic market status, will not be allowed to use data collected on their platforms to target users unless this data is shared with rivals, according to the draft regulation seen by Reuters in September.

The power of digital gatekeepers such as Google and Amazon that host other businesses on their platforms was one issue discussed on Thursday at an online meeting of EU digital and telecoms ministers hosted by Germany.

Economy minister Peter Altmaier, chairing the meeting, said ministers would also discuss proposed rules for artificial intelligence and a declaration to support a European Cloud Federation that would nurture projects such as the Franco-German Gaia-X initiative, which seeks to reduce Europe’s reliance on dominant US cloud computing companies.

Reuters

China tech stocks a better bet than those in the US, say investors

Mounting uncertainty on prospects for American sector could send buyers to cheaper options championed by Beijing
Companies
1 day ago

Big Tech told it needs overhaul to stamp out competition abuse

Congressional report sets out damning findings and road map for new legislation
World
1 week ago

Is Nintendo near the high-water mark, or is the sky the limit?

Analysts say the company’s prospects depend on whether it keeps Switch as a perpetual platform
Companies
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Zimbabwe partially reopens Beitbridge border
World / Africa
2.
Last Russian flight to ISS with a US crew member ...
World
3.
Australian politician admits Chinese visa scheme ...
World / Asia
4.
Biggest diplomatic crisis in years in Middle East ...
World / Middle East
5.
Portugal tightens Covid-19 measures as infections ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

High-riding US tech companies still offer value

Opinion

Chip industry makes pitch for $50bn to keep manufacturing in US

World / Americas

TikTok said to turn to Oracle as it ditches Microsoft talks

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.