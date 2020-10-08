World / Europe

Leader of Danish party quits after admitting sexual harassment

Morten Ostergaard initially said his party had dealt with the matter, and refused to identify the offender, but on Wednesday he owned up

08 October 2020 - 10:23 Morten Buttler
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

One of Denmark’s most powerful politicians is stepping down after trying to keep secret an episode in which he sexually harassed a younger female colleague.

Morten Ostergaard, the leader of the Social Liberals, said he had “betrayed the trust” of his party members.

Speaking to reporters late on Wednesday, Ostergaard said he regretted that he “hadn’t had the courage” to admit his involvement in the incident, which took place several years ago. His party is the biggest ally in parliament of the minority Social Democrat government.

The ousting comes as Denmark’s parliament deals with allegations that it’s allowed systematic abuse for years. A total of 322 former and current female politicians and staffers at parliament recently signed a letter saying they’d experienced sexual harassment, prompting Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to seek an external investigation.

Lotte Rod, a member of the Social Liberals, was among those to come forward, revealing that a fellow party member had harassed her by touching her in an inappropriate way.

Ostergaard initially said the party had dealt with the matter and refused to identify the offender. On Wednesday, he owned up.

“It was my hand she had to remove from her thigh almost a decade ago,” Ostergaard said.

In a tweet, Rod said she had forgiven Ostergaard for the incident but that his handling of the case was problematic.

Ostergaard, who was an economy minister in a previous government coalition, will remain an MP. Sofie Carsten Nielsen, a former minister of education, will replace Ostergaard as party head.

Bloomberg

Anti-rape poster campaign in France spreads message across Europe

Putting posters on city walls is illegal in France so the ‘Gluers’, as they have become known, work quickly and usually after dark
World
1 week ago

AMP chair resigns over promotion of sexual harassment accused

Shareholders objected to the promotion of an individual at centre of a harassment scandal
Companies
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Zimbabwe partially reopens Beitbridge border
World / Africa
2.
The good and the bad Kamala Harris brings to the ...
World / Americas
3.
Both allies and critics wonder about Donald ...
World / Americas
4.
Europe prepares tighter Covid-19 restrictions as ...
World / Europe
5.
Nobel for chemistry goes to two female scientists ...
World

Related Articles

Nearly 40% of girls on Facebook have been harassed

World

UK legal regulator wants hate crime laws to protect women

World / Europe

Eliminating sexual harassment in the mining industry

Opinion

Gender-sensitive budgeting helps adjust priorities to advance women’s rights

Opinion

Harvey Weinstein settles some sexual misconduct lawsuits for $19m

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.