World / Europe

Denmark to cull up to 1-million mink as coronavirus found at breeding farms

Fresh cases have been registered at 41 mink farms and another 20 are believed to be affected

02 October 2020 - 13:38 Tim Barsoe
A worker cleans a container at a mink farm in De Mortel, the Netherlands, June 9 2020. Picture: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUS
Copenhagen — Denmark will cull about 1-million mink after finding further coronavirus infections among the animals at farms that breed them for their fur, authorities said.

The Nordic country is the world’s largest producer of mink and had previously culled animals on farms hit by infections, but outbreaks have persisted.

Fresh cases have been registered at 41 mink farms and another 20 are believed affected, totalling up to 1-million mink, the ministry of environment and food said in a statement issued on Thursday evening.

As a precaution, the culling will include farms situated within 8km of a farm with infected mink.

“My main focus is on ensuring the ... mink farms do not become an infection risk for people, and therefore the government has decided to cull the mink,” food minister Mogens Jensen told a press briefing.

In May, Spain ordered the culling of all 93,000 mink at a farm to prevent human contagion after finding that most of the mink there were infected with the coronavirus.

The Netherlands reported a similar outbreak and undertook a cull after two people were reported to have been infected by mink, though such cases of animal-to-human transmission are believed to be extremely rare.

There have also been occasional cases of zoo animals and house pets coming down with the coronavirus during the global pandemic, with their owners the likely cause of infection.

Reuters

Endangered pangolin identified as possible link for coronavirus

A Chinese university says the genome sequence on viruses found on pangolins is 99% identical to those on coronavirus patients
World
7 months ago

Chinese wary of frozen food imports as virus found on some foods

Two cities found the coronavirus on frozen chicken wings from Brazil and shrimp from Ecuador, but the WHO is downplaying any risk
World
1 month ago

Pets quarantined in Hong Kong as first human-to-animal transmission recorded

The Pomeranian, whose owner was infected, has a ‘low level’ of coronavirus infection
World
6 months ago

