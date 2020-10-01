World / Europe

About 7,500 bank jobs shifted out of UK so far due to Brexit

JPMorgan has moved both assets and staff in recent weeks, while Goldman Sachs has planned for an extra 100 people to move to Europe

01 October 2020 - 12:23 Viren Vaghela
A pedestrian walks past the Canary Wharf offices of JP Morgan in London September 19, 2013. Picture: NEIL HALL/REUTERS
A pedestrian walks past the Canary Wharf offices of JP Morgan in London September 19, 2013. Picture: NEIL HALL/REUTERS

London — Financial services firms operating in the UK have shifted about 7,500 employees and more than £1.2-trillion of assets to the EU ahead of Brexit — with more likely to follow in coming weeks, according to EY.

About 400 relocations were announced in the past month alone, the consulting firm said in a report on Thursday that tracks 222 of the largest financial firms with significant operations in the UK. Since Britain voted to leave the bloc in 2016, the finance industry has added 2,850 positions in the EU, with Dublin, Luxembourg and Frankfurt seeing the biggest gains.

From 2021, firms in Europe’s financial capital will lose their passport to offer services across the EU. They will have to rely on the bloc granting the UK so-called equivalence for them to do business with customers in the region, who account for up to a quarter of all revenue in London. With the EU far from certain to grant that access, firms are having to beef up their continental presence.

“As we fast approach the end of the transition period, we are seeing some firms act on the final phases of their Brexit planning, including relocations,” said Omar Ali, UK financial services managing partner at EY. “This is despite the pandemic and consequent restrictions to the movement of people.” Many firms are still in a “wait and see” mode, and a flurry of further moves could follow soon, according to Ali.

JPMorgan has moved both assets and staff in recent weeks, while Goldman Sachs has planned for an extra 100 people to move to Europe.

Such shifts remain well short of some estimates made since the Brexit vote. Think-tank Bruegel said in 2018 that London could ultimately lose 10,000 banking jobs and 20,000 roles in the financial services industry while former London Stock Exchange  chief Xavier Rolet said that the figure might reach 232,000 jobs.

The EY report also noted that as many as 24 financial services firms have said they will transfer assets out of the UK amid uncertainty about the nature of the City of London’s continued access to the bloc.

For now, London still accounts for the lion’s share of of U.S. banks’ assets in Europe. Wall Street’s five big firms underpinned their UK units with $136bn of core capital at the end of 2019, while the figure for the EU was $45bn. But more transfers are expected in the coming months.

Bloomberg

LUKANYO MNYANDA: UK’s Covid woes a caution for sodden SA

But the G7  member can get away with much more than SA, which may soon have no roof at all
Opinion
3 days ago

Wall Street banks in no hurry to move from London to EU

The ease of doing business from the City’s Square Mile will be hard to match as Brexit plays out
Companies
6 days ago

JPMorgan moving €200bn in assets to Germany due to Brexit

Many banks that will likely no longer be able to book their trading operations for the EU from the UK are moving assets to the continent’s mainland
Companies
1 week ago

Bank of England steps up negative rate work as economic risks rise

The BOE holds its benchmark rate at 0.1% for now, and the bond-buying programme at £745bn
World
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Trump attempts to recast Proud Boys remark after ...
World / Americas
2.
Insults fly as first US presidential debate ...
World / Americas
3.
US asks Zimbabwe to help quell Islamist attacks ...
World / Africa
4.
Survey shows how Covid-19 has changed companies ...
World
5.
Zambian currency weakens to a record low as ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

2020 has been ‘less worse’ than feared but only in 2022 could life look more ...

Opinion

EU fires a warning shot over City of London

World / Europe

UK banks show a lack of faith in the housing market

Opinion

Central bank meetings dampen global stock boost on coronavirus vaccine hopes

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.