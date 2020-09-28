World / Europe

Six Saudis named as suspects in second Turkish indictment for Khashoggi murder

Twenty Saudi nationals are already on trial in an Istanbul court for Jamal Khashoggi's killing, and the new indictment includes two consulate workers

28 September 2020 - 14:46 Daren Butler and Ali Kucukgocmen
A demonstrator holds a picture of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a protest outside the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, in this October 5 2018 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/OSMAN ORSAL
A demonstrator holds a picture of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a protest outside the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, in this October 5 2018 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/OSMAN ORSAL

Istanbul — Turkish prosecutors have prepared a second indictment in connection with the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul, naming six new Saudi nationals as suspects, broadcaster CNN Turk and other media said on Monday.

Khashoggi, a critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was last seen at the Saudi consulate on October 2 2018, where he had gone to obtain documents for his impending wedding. Turkish officials believe his body was dismembered and removed from the building, while his remains have not been found.

Twenty Saudi nationals are already on trial in an Istanbul court for Khashoggi's killing. CNN Turk said the indictment against the six suspects, including two consulate workers and four other Saudi nationals, was sent to the court to be combined with the main case.

Two of the suspects — a vice-consul and an attaché — were facing life jail sentences for premeditated murder with monstrous intent, the broadcaster said.

The four others, who CNN Turk said had arrived in Istanbul on October 10-11 2018, more than a week after the killing, were charged with destroying, concealing or tampering with evidence, which carries a sentence of up to five years in jail.

The Istanbul prosecutor’s office did not immediately provide comment on the media reports.

Earlier in September, a Saudi court jailed eight people for between seven and 20 years for the murder, four months after Khashoggi's family forgave his killers and enabled earlier death sentences to be set aside. 

Reuters

Saudi Arabia reforms death sentences for minors

The order will be applied retroactively and eligible death row prisoners will be resentenced under a law for juvenile offenders
World
1 month ago

Even Donald Trump might tire of Saudi prince’s serial meltdowns

Instead of playing the expected role of reformer, Mohammed bin Salman is turning into a leader out of his depth
Opinion
6 months ago

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Sheiking up global intrigue

The hacking of Jeff Bezos’s iPhone seems to represent a new form of warfare —nation-state vs multinational magnate
Opinion
7 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Why the Kremlin is worried that Joe Biden will win
World
2.
Trump allies poised to rush through new justice ...
World / Americas
3.
Are Saudi Arabia and Russia getting set for oil ...
World
4.
Is supreme court nominee Amy Coney Barrett a ...
World / Americas
5.
Fighting erupts between Armenia and Azerbaijan ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Saudi court sets aside death sentence for Khashoggi killers

World / Middle East

Saudi Arabia reforms death sentences for minors

World / Middle East

Turkey trial of 20 Khashoggi murder suspects begins

World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.