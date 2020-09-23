World / Europe

Volunteers to be given Covid-19 virus in UK ‘human challenge’ trials, FT says

The FT report says volunteers will first be inoculated with a vaccine and later receive a challenge dose of the coronavirus

23 September 2020 - 17:34 Agency Staff
A syringe with a vaccine is seen ahead of trials by volunteers testing for the coronavirus disease, and taking part in the SA's human clinical trial for potential vaccines at the Wits RHI Shandukani Research Centre in Johannesburg, in this August 27, 2020 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo
A syringe with a vaccine is seen ahead of trials by volunteers testing for the coronavirus disease, and taking part in the SA's human clinical trial for potential vaccines at the Wits RHI Shandukani Research Centre in Johannesburg, in this August 27, 2020 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

Bengaluru/London/Paris/Frankfurt — Britain will host clinical trials where volunteers are deliberately infected with the new coronavirus to test the effectiveness of vaccine candidates, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people involved in the project.

The government-funded project is expected to begin in January at a quarantine facility in London, the report said, adding that about 2,000 participants had signed up through a US-based advocacy group, 1Day Sooner.

Any trials conducted in the UK have to be approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the healthcare regulator that looks into safety and protocol.

The MHRA, 1Day Sooner and its 18-year old lead organiser, Alastair Fraser-Urquhart, did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

The industry has seen discussions in recent months about potentially having to inject healthy volunteers with the novel coronavirus if drugmakers struggled to find enough patients for final trials.

The FT report said that volunteers would first be inoculated with a vaccine and later receive a challenge dose of the coronavirus. It did not name the vaccines that would be assessed in the project.

British drugmaker AstraZeneca, whose experimental Covid-19 vaccine being developed with the University of Oxford is leading the race, told Reuters that it was not involved in the programme.

French firm Sanofi also told Reuters it was not part of the initiative.

Imperial College, which is developing its own coronavirus vaccine and is the academic partner of the programme, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters

J&J to enrol 60,000 in final stage of single-shot vaccine study

The 215 trial sites around the world include SA and the pharmaceutical firm hopes to know if the vaccine works by late 2020 or early 2021
Companies
6 hours ago

Minorities must go to the front of the line for vaccine, Fauci Says

America’s top infectious disease expert is also ‘reasonably confident’ that vaccines will start to become available by the end of the year
World
5 hours ago

Vaccine outcome looms as the next big risk for markets

Vaccines in development could further shake markets if they do not work
World
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Zambia seeks relief to avoid Africa’s first ...
World / Africa
2.
Zimbabwe crisis exists in the minds of others, ...
World / Africa
3.
Mozambique asks EU for help amid wave of Islamic ...
World / Africa
4.
Chinese property tycoon Ren Zhiqiang jailed for ...
World / Asia
5.
The world’s intolerance of migrants is growing
World

Related Articles

SA joins measles vaccine trial in Covid-19 fight

National / Health

Trump demands UN action against China for ‘unleashing’ coronavirus pandemic

World

Boris Johnson’s six-month plan needs to be tailored for the hardest-hit sectors

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.