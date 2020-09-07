World / Europe

Russian officials meet Bashar al Assad over ways to revive Syrian economy

Officials from Syria and Russia have said the two sides plan to boost trade ties and will review energy, mining and power projects

07 September 2020 - 16:44 Anton Kolodyazhnyy
Russia's deputy prime minister Yuri Borisov, foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad walk during a meeting in Damascus, Syria, on September 7, 2020. Picture: Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
Russia's deputy prime minister Yuri Borisov, foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad walk during a meeting in Damascus, Syria, on September 7, 2020. Picture: Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

Moscow — Senior Russian officials held talks in Damascus on Monday with Syrian President Bashar al Assad, as the Syrian leader grapples with a crumbling economy that threatens to undermine military successes he has achieved with Moscow's help in a decade-long conflict.

Russian deputy prime minister Yuri Borisov and foreign minister Sergei Lavrov arrived after Moscow said it would support Damascus in the face of tougher US sanctions, which penalise foreign firms dealing with Syrian government entities.

Syrian state media reported the meeting with Assad.

Officials from Syria and Russia, whose military support since 2015 helped Damascus reverse gains by Islamists and other rebels, have said the two sides plan to boost trade ties and will review energy, mining and power projects.

“Russia turned the tide for Assad and with the regime now facing its gravest challenges, Moscow is in a better position than any other time to further squeeze Assad,” said one Western diplomat who follows Syria.

Although Assad has now regained most of the territory he lost, the economy is in tatters, leaving many Syrians in poverty as the currency has lost 80% of its value.

Russia has criticised the new US sanctions that took effect in June under the so-called Caesar Act. Washington says the sanctions aim to cut off revenue for Assad's government and him push him back into UN-led talks to end the conflict.

Syria is pinning its hopes on Russia, its biggest foreign ally, to help it shore up its economy. Syria's main regional ally, Iran, is itself also struggling to cope under a separate round of US sanctions.

Hussam Taleb, a Syrian pro-government analyst, told Syrian state television the Russian visit would anger Washington which he said was “fighting us in our livelihood by passing the Caesar Act to deprive us of our wealth”.

Western diplomats say Russian President Vladimir Putin's military involvement in Syria, its biggest Middle East intervention in decades, secured Moscow major regional influence and a bigger foothold in a naval base in Syria's Tartus port.

Reuters

Nato condemns Russia over ‘appalling’ attack on Navalny

Secretary-general reiterates call for international reaction to use of nerve agent on opposition leader
World
18 hours ago

Russia hails Lancet review of early-stage trials of Sputnik-V Covid-19 vaccine

Russia licensed the two-shot vaccine for domestic use in August and before any data had been published or a large-scale trial begun
World
3 days ago

Belarus protesters defy government warning against march in Minsk

Authorities sealed off roads and deployed heavy vehicles as tens of thousands protest against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko
World
21 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ace Magashule to lead ANC delegation to Zimbabwe
World / Africa
2.
Concerns abound as recovery of world economy runs ...
World
3.
Western governments berate Emmerson Mnangagwa for ...
World / Africa
4.
Jacob Blake sends strong video message from ...
World / Americas
5.
Ramaphosa’s envoys leave Zimbabwe after ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Assad loyalist Rami Makhlouf comes clean about corruption

World

Lebanon and Israel can’t afford more conflict amid Covid-19

Opinion

EDITORIAL: MTN’s reputation at risk in Middle East

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.