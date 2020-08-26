World / Europe

Sweden deploys more forces in Baltic Sea due to higher Russian activity

Sweden’s military says the risk of an attack on the country, a close ally but not a member of Nato, is low, however

26 August 2020 - 16:52 Simon Johnson
Sweden's air force and navy conduct patrols during increased Swedish military activity in the Baltic Sea region off the coast of Gotland, Sweden August 25, 2020. Picture: TT NEWS handout via REUTERS/Antonia Sehlstedt/Swedish Armed Forces
Sweden's air force and navy conduct patrols during increased Swedish military activity in the Baltic Sea region off the coast of Gotland, Sweden August 25, 2020. Picture: TT NEWS handout via REUTERS/Antonia Sehlstedt/Swedish Armed Forces

Stockholm — Sweden is beefing up its military presence in the Baltic Sea amid concerns over increased Russian activity in the region and heightened tensions in Belarus following a disputed election. Sweden has been rearming in recent years after running down its military following the end of the Cold War, focusing on the Baltic Sea area, where the strategically important island of Gotland sits within easy reach of the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.

Sweden’s military gave few details of the build up but said the security situation around its borders had deteriorated.

“The decision to adjust to a higher level of readiness and adjust force posture were not due to a single factor, but to an overall assessment of the current situation,” defence minister Peter Hultqvist said in a written statement to Reuters on Wednesday.

Sweden’s armed forces said military activity in the Baltic Sea conducted by Russian as well as Western countries was on a scale the likes of which have not been seen since the Cold War.

“The focus of the high readiness action is to reinforce naval surveillance in the Baltic Sea, at sea and from the air,” Jan Thornqvist, the Swedish Armed Forces’ commander of joint operations, said in a statement. “The military presence in Gotland is also increased.”

On a visit to Lithuania earlier this week, US deputy secretary of state Stephen Biegun said Washington had no indication of any Russian plans for military intervention in Belarus.

But Russia has accused foreign powers of interfering in Belarus and has said military support would be available, although it saw no such need for now. Belarus and Russia are close allies and members of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation.

Sweden’s military said the risk of an attack on the country, a close ally but not a member of Nato, was low, but that given the uncertain security situation it needed a high level of preparedness. 

Reuters

US details plan to withdraw about 12,000 troops from Germany

Some US troops would reposition to the Black Sea region and some could temporarily be deployed in waves to the Baltics, which is likely to irk Moscow
World
4 weeks ago

US warns Nord Stream 2 investors in Europe of sanctions

The US is trying to halt the Russian pipeline that will bypass Ukraine to deliver natural gas to Europe
World
1 month ago

Russians vote in referendum to extend Putin’s rule

Polls have been opened early to avoid overcrowding amid the Covid-19 pandemic
World
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Zimbabwe has no external support, its treasury ...
World / Africa
2.
Life-threatening Hurricane Laura set to hit the ...
World / Americas
3.
Covid-19 vaccine candidate could be with ...
World / Europe
4.
Life-threatening Hurricane Laura set to hit the ...
World / Americas
5.
Buildings set alight as US city rages over police ...
World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.