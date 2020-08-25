World / Europe

Covid-19 vaccine candidate could be with regulators within next four months

The University of Oxford and AstraZeneca’s possible vaccine would then go through a process to make a full assessment of the data

25 August 2020 - 12:27 Alistair Smout and Sarah Young
The number of positive Covid-19 cases continues to rise in SA. Picture: 123rf.com/betonstudio
The number of positive Covid-19 cases continues to rise in SA. Picture: 123rf.com/betonstudio

London — Trial data for the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca’s possible Covid-19 vaccine could be given to regulators in 2020 still, but corners cannot be cut to speed up approval for emergency use, a scientist leading the trials said on Tuesday.

The Oxford vaccine produced an immune response in its first human trials, underlining its position as one of the leading candidates in the race to combat a virus that has led to hundreds of thousands of deaths and crippled the global economy.

“It is just possible that if the cases accrue rapidly in the clinical trials, that we could have that data before regulators this year,” Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, told BBC Radio of progress in larger, late-stage trials.

“Then there would be a process that they go through to make a full assessment of the data.”

The trials hit the headlines earlier this week when the Financial Times reported the Trump administration was considering fast-tracking the vaccine for use in the US ahead of the November 3 presidential election.

One option being explored would involve the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) awarding “emergency use authorisation” in October to the potential vaccine, the newspaper said.

Pollard said the process for emergency use authorisation was well established. “But it still involves having carefully conducted data ... and evidence that it actually works,” he said.

The Financial Times reported that Washington was considering basing emergency approval of the vaccine on just a small UK study of about 10,000 people.

Pollard, the chief investigator of the global clinical trials of the vaccine candidate, said AstraZeneca would take the data to regulators once the scientists were satisfied with it.

He said Oxford had enrolled about 20,000 people in trials across Britain, Brazil and SA, with AstraZeneca leading a US trial of 30,000 people.

“The size of the trials still isn’t the issue here, what you need is to have enough cases accruing during the time of observation in the trials,” Pollard said.

Reuters

US FDA authorises blood plasma to treat Covid-19

The Trump administration is also reportedly planning to fast-track vaccine developed in Britain
World
1 day ago

WHO urges countries to commit money to vaccine pool

Director-general says the global access facility for Covid-19 vaccines hinges on countries filling funding gaps
World
23 hours ago

Regulator authorises Covid-19 antibody tests

Private laboratories are likely to begin offering the tests this week
National
19 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Kellyanne Conway’s departure a setback for Trump ...
World / Americas
2.
Trump accuses Democrats of planning to ‘rig ...
World / Americas
3.
Buildings set alight as US city rages over police ...
World / Americas
4.
Hong Kong researchers report first coronavirus ...
World / Asia
5.
This is what Donald Trump has done in nearly four ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Herd immunity through infection vs vaccination

World

Russia to start phase 3 Covid-19 vaccine trials on 40,000 people

World

EDITORIAL: Global solidarity on Covid-19 vaccines may be tonic fractured world ...

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.