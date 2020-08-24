World / Europe

Spain’s Covid-19 cases top 400,000 after new surge

The country's health ministry revises its Covid-19 count, making last week the worst for infections since late March

24 August 2020 - 21:15 Jose Elías Rodríguez
The head of Spain's health emergency centre Fernando Simon, arrives at media conference, in Madrid, Spain, August 24 2020. Picture: REUTERS/JUAN MEDINA
The head of Spain's health emergency centre Fernando Simon, arrives at media conference, in Madrid, Spain, August 24 2020. Picture: REUTERS/JUAN MEDINA

Madrid — Spain's cumulative tally of coronavirus cases hit 405,436 on Monday after a surge in infections last week, making it the worst week for infections since late March.

The country's health ministry added nearly 20,000 infections for last week after revising upwards the number of cases for at least four of the days in that week.

Infections have risen sharply since Spain lifted a three-month lockdown in late June, but deaths have been much lower than during the epidemic's late-March peak. Three people died in the past 24 hours, with the total death toll at 28,872.

In the past 24 hours, 2,060 cases have been diagnosed, the ministry said, a lower level than seen last week.

“Right now there is a certain level of community transmission across Spain,” health emergency chief Fernando Simon told a news conference.

Seeking to halt the resurgence, regional authorities are bringing back restrictions that were lifted after the national lockdown reduced the number of new cases.

In Catalonia, which has reported more than 1,000 daily cases over the past five days, social gatherings will be limited to 10 people, while southeastern Murcia banned meetings of more than six people and recommended people over 65 stay at home.

Catalan leader Quim Torra said the next three weeks — when thousands of workers will return from holidays and children are due to head back to school — will be crucial for reducing Covid-19 transmission.

“No distractions, no deviations and maximum concentration ... because one way or another this country has to get back to work and reopen schools,” he told a news conference in Barcelona.

With the start of the school term just weeks away, teachers and parents' associations are angry at the government's lack of a coherent back-to-school plan.

Madrid, which has logged more than 24,000 cases in the past two weeks, has urged people in the worst-hit areas to stay at home and has not ruled out targeted lockdowns if the situation deteriorates.

Reuters 

Hong Kong researchers report first coronavirus reinfection

Hong Kong man recovered from Covid-19 but was infected again with a different coronavirus strain
World
3 hours ago

Angela Merkel warns Europe against reimposing lockdowns ‘at any cost’

Merkel and Macron hold talks as Covid-19 infections rise in France, Italy, Spain and the UK
World
4 days ago

Europe’s summer madness as the virus creates travel chaos

Opening up borders for tourists has backfired with spikes in infections, from weddings to packed beaches, creating a sobering reality check
World
1 week ago

Top Covid-19 adviser Karim warns of second coronavirus wave

As infections and deaths fall, the expert says complacency could lead to a resurgence
National
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Luck starts running out for butcher who became ...
World
2.
Luck starts running out for butcher who became ...
World
3.
This is what Donald Trump has done in nearly four ...
World / Americas
4.
This is what Donald Trump has done in nearly four ...
World / Americas
5.
US FDA authorises blood plasma to treat Covid-19
World / Americas

Related Articles

Government shunned proper statistical tools to tackle pandemic

Opinion

Regulator authorises Covid-19 antibody tests

National / Health

Pandemic reverses caste discrimination advances

World / Asia

Kim Jong-un reveals North Korea is reeling from a poor economy aided by the ...

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.