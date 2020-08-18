World / Europe

Norway’s wealth fund loses $21bn amid CEO appointment drama

Stocks were the fund’s worst investment in the first half, losing almost 7% overall, with oil and gas stocks slumping 33.1%

18 August 2020 - 11:38 Mikael Holter
Trond Grande, deputy CEO of Norges Bank Investment Management, at a news conference in Oslo, Norway, on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ODIN JAEGER
Trond Grande, deputy CEO of Norges Bank Investment Management, at a news conference in Oslo, Norway, on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ODIN JAEGER

Oslo — Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, the world’s biggest, lost $21bn in the first half of the year as a rebound in stock markets wasn’t enough to erase its record decline earlier this year.

The Oslo-based fund fell 3.4%, or 188-billion kroner ($21bn), over the period, it said on Tuesday. More details were due to be presented at a press conference set to start at 10am local time.

“Even though markets recovered well in the second quarter, we are still witnessing considerable uncertainty,” the fund’s deputy CEO Trond Grande said in a statement.

Grande will be standing in for Yngve Slyngstad for Tuesday’s presentation, as the outgoing CEO skips what would have been his final set of results after 12 years at the helm of the giant sovereign investor.

CEO drama

It’s been a tumultuous period for the $1.2-trillion fund. In addition to the market chaos that’s played havoc with returns this year, the investor has been dragged into a political debacle over the appointment of its new CEO, hedge-fund manager Nicolai Tangen.

Tangen is set to replace Slyngstad on September 1, though it’s not yet clear whether the government might be asked by parliament to get involved and possibly postpone, or even halt, the transition. The central bank, which houses the fund, has met fierce criticism for its handling of Tangen’s recruitment, specifically for failing to eliminate potential conflicts of interest relating to his personal wealth.

Whoever runs the fund, which was set up in the 1990s to invest Norway’s oil income into foreign securities, will likely have to embark on historic asset sales this year to cover the government’s need for stimulus cash. Withdrawals reached a record 167-billion kroner, or $19bn, in the first half, the fund said on Tuesday.

Investment returns

Stocks were the fund’s worst investment in the first half, losing almost 7% overall. Unlisted real estate also fell while fixed-income holdings rose. The investor held almost 70% in equities, just under 3% in real estate, with the rest going into fixed income.

For the second quarter alone, though, the fund saw an 18% rebound in its stock portfolio, leading to an overall return of 13.1%. That’s close to the record 13.5% it reported for the third quarter of 2009, when equities bounced back from the financial crisis.

The fund’s biggest holdings are in Microsoft, Apple, Amazon and Alphabet, with its tech portfolio returning 14.2% overall in the first half. Financial holdings fell 20.8%. Oil and gas stocks, which the fund has tried to scale back, slumped 33.1%.

Bloomberg

José Filomeno dos Santos jailed for five years

Son of former Angolan president    found guilty in  $500m corruption case
World
1 day ago

BRIAN KANTOR: Money created from thin air behind governments’ stimulus plans

As borrowing soars, the US fiscal deficit is on track to be the country’s largest since World War 2
Opinion
1 week ago

Former Malaysia leader Najib Razak found guilty of 1MDB graft

Court sentences Razak to 12 years in jail over multi-billion dollar scandal that led to downfall of the government
World
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Trump administration authorises plan to drill in ...
World / Americas
2.
US tightens restrictions on Huawei’s access to ...
World / Americas
3.
Mogadishu hotel attack death toll rises to 16
World / Africa
4.
José Filomeno dos Santos jailed for five years
World / Africa
5.
Trump the wrong president for US, says Michelle ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Norway’s wealth fund cuts fossil fuel exposure, which may affect Sasol and Anglo

World

Greek prime minister takes flak over Corfu hotel project

World / Europe

Norway busts the spending cap on its wealth fund

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.