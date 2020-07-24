World / Europe

UK’s Boris Johnson says anti-vaxxers are ‘all nuts’

The WHO has identified ‘vaccine hesitancy’ as one of the top 10 global health threats in tackling preventable diseases

24 July 2020 - 13:42 Agency Staff
A protester at a "Keep Britain Free" rally in London on July 19 2020. Picture: AFP/JUSTIN TALLIS
A protester at a "Keep Britain Free" rally in London on July 19 2020. Picture: AFP/JUSTIN TALLIS

London — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has described people opposed to vaccinations as “nuts”, as he promoted the government’s expanded programme of flu shots.

“There’re all these anti-vaxxers now. They are nuts, they are nuts,” he said as he toured a medical centre in east London.

Johnson’s government has widened its winter flu vaccination programme, given fears that combined with a second wave of coronavirus infections, health services could be overwhelmed.

The vaccine will be free for the most vulnerable groups, including older people, those with underlying conditions, and younger children.

The UK department of health aims to vaccinate more than 30-million when the programmes gets under way later this year, it said in a statement.

Health secretary Matt Hancock called it “the biggest flu vaccination programme in history, and will help protect our National Health Service as we head into winter”.

Chief medical officer Chris Whitty said vaccination is a way of helping reduce “all avoidable risks”, with the coronavirus still circulating, and no vaccine yet available.

Experts commissioned by the government’s chief scientific officer have warned that if no action is taken now, nearly 120,000 people could die in hospitals alone in a second wave. The government is preparing for this possibility and, on Friday, wearing masks became compulsory in shops across England.

In 2019, the World Health Organisation identified “vaccine hesitancy” as one of the top 10 global health threats in tackling preventable diseases.

Earlier this month, a survey indicated that 16% of British adults would “probably” or “definitely” avoid a Covid-19 vaccine. The study, by pollsters YouGov for the Centre for Countering Digital Hate, found that respondents who get most of their news from social media were more likely to refuse a vaccine.

The anti-vaccination movement has gained ground on social media in recent years, including during the coronavirus pandemic. One theory circulating online is that flu vaccines contain coronaviruses. Another says getting a flu shot can lead to a positive test for the virus.

Experts have dismissed both claims.

AFP

Who will blink first as EU and UK Brexit talks flounder?

‘Big differences’ still exist after a week of talks, with compromise in short supply and both sides declaring red lines
World
23 hours ago

MPs worried by UK’s ‘lack of curiosity’ about possible Russian meddling in Brexit

Critics say Boris Johnson’s apparent reluctance to publish the report is because it could lay bare donations from wealthy Russians to his party
World
2 days ago

Pompeo calls on UK to join alliance against ‘disgraceful’ China

US secretary of state urges a global coalition to stand up to China's growing influence
World
2 days ago

UK visa favoured by Russian oligarchs needs revising, says report

The tier 1 investor visa for wealthy individuals has been exploited and given without adequate vetting, according to the report
World
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Zimbabwe’s mobile-money shutdown pits Mnangagwa ...
World / Africa
2.
Group urges brands to stop sourcing from China ...
World
3.
Judge orders Michael Cohen released from jail ...
World / Americas
4.
A fuming Algarve is empty due to the UK’s safe ...
World / Europe
5.
Lebanon the first Mena country to have ...
World / Middle East

Related Articles

A fuming Algarve is empty due to the UK’s safe travel list, but its seas are ...

World / Europe

Luxembourg ‘laid bare’ by its virus testing regime, but sticks to it

World / Europe

Covid-19 immunity can stretch to six months after infection, expert says

World / Europe

UK pre-orders 90-million doses of Covid-19 vaccine

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.