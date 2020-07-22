Europe prepares to roll back parts of MiFID to boost economic recovery

Brussels — The EU is planning to roll back landmark regulations on securities trading and investment research, arguing that softer rules on the finance industry are needed to help the economy recover.

An EU plan to be unveiled in the coming days would loosen a key plank of MiFID II (Markets in Financial Instruments Directive) that forces investors to pay banks and brokerages for research separately from their trading fees. The “unbundling” rules have been criticised for removing the incentive for analysts to produce research, especially on smaller stocks that struggle to attract the attention of investors.

The new rules by the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, would allow payments to be re-bundled for research on fixed income markets and companies worth less than €1bn, according to documents.

“The current crisis makes it even more important to not impose burdens where they are not strictly necessary,” the commission said in the document. “Many stakeholders believe that increasing small and midcap research would lead to greater liquidity in those issuances.”