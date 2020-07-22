Editor-in-chief of Hungary’s top independent news website fired

Budapest — The owner of Hungary's leading independent news website index.hu said on Wednesday it had fired editor-in-chief Szabolcs Dull, a month after he warned that the media outlet's independence from the government was at risk.

Index has set its independence barometer to “in danger” to signal what it calls external attempts to sway its content, by far the largest media organisation critical of the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Orban has led his nationalist government in numerous clashes with the EU, which has initiated a punitive procedure over the erosion of the rule of law, including media freedom, in Budapest.

At a weekend EU summit, Orban obtained watered-down, rule-of-law conditions for receiving recovery aid in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, something analysts said would embolden him to harden his grip on power.

Long-standing concerns about Index's independence deepened after pro-government businessman Miklos Vaszily acquired significant control over the website's funding earlier in 2020.

Vaszily has not returned repeated requests for comment.

In a statement, Laszlo Bodolai, chief of the foundation that owns the web site's publisher, Index.hu Zrt., said that Dull had proven unable to control internal tensions after Vaszily's arrival and perceived attempts to influence the newsroom.

Bodolai said that disarray had led to a drop in revenue as advertisers stayed away, Bodolai said.