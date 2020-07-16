World / Europe

Russian hackers trying to steal Covid-19 vaccine data, UK says

The Russian government-linked group Cozy Bear is widely suspected of hacking the Democratic Party ahead of the 2016 US election

16 July 2020 - 17:15 William James and Steve Scherer
Researchers quantify structural proteins that will be used to develop a rapid test for Covid-19 in a chemical engineering lab in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. File photo: BLOOMBERG/MARIA MAGDELENA ARRELLAGA
Researchers quantify structural proteins that will be used to develop a rapid test for Covid-19 in a chemical engineering lab in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. File photo: BLOOMBERG/MARIA MAGDELENA ARRELLAGA

London/Ottawa — Hackers backed by the Russian state are trying to steal Covid-19 vaccine and treatment research from academic and pharmaceutical institutions around the world, Britain's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) said on Thursday.

A co-ordinated statement from Britain, the US and Canada attributed the attacks to group APT29, also known as ‘Cozy Bear’, which they said was almost certainly operating as part of Russian intelligence services.

“We condemn these despicable attacks against those doing vital work to combat the coronavirus pandemic,” said NCSC director of operations Paul Chichester.

British foreign minister Dominic Raab said it was “completely unacceptable” for Russian intelligence services to target work on the pandemic.

“While others pursue their selfish interests with reckless behaviour, the UK and its allies are getting on with the hard work of finding a vaccine and protecting global health,” he said in a statement. He said Britain would work with allies to hold perpetrators to account.

The NCSC said the group's attacks were continuing and used a variety of tools and techniques, including spear-phishing and custom malware.

“APT29 is likely to continue to target organisations involved in Covid-19 vaccine research and development, as they seek to answer additional intelligence questions relating to the pandemic,” the NCSC statement said.

Canadian authorities said the attacks were hindering response efforts and that risks to health organisations were elevated. Canada's signals intelligence and cyber threat centre advised institutions to take action to protect themselves.

Britain and the US said in May that networks of hackers were targeting national and international organisations responding to the Covid-19 pandemic. But such attacks have not previously been explicitly connected to the Russian state.

The Russian government-linked group Cozy Bear is widely suspected of hacking the Democratic Party ahead of the 2016 US election.

On Thursday, the Kremlin rejected Western allegations Russia had tried to steal Covid-19 vaccine data, Russian news agencies reported. Britain's National Cyber Security Centre said earlier on Thursday that hackers backed by the Russian state were trying to steal Covid-19 vaccine and treatment research from academic and pharmaceutical institutions around the world.

The US and Canada made the same allegations. TASS cited Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov as saying Russia had nothing to do any alleged hacker attacks on pharmaceutical companies and research institutes in Britain. RIA cited Peskov as saying the Kremlin rejected London's allegations, which he said were not backed by proper evidence.

Reuters

Covid crisis forces Putin to delay $360bn development plan

Putin blames 'stricter budget restrictions' as pandemic blows his centrepiece development plans off course
World
2 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Behavioural change comes slowly in the time of Covid-19

A sense of fatalism or a sense of invincibility? The reasons for people flouting safety rules, and common sense, have complex underpinnings
National
1 week ago

Russians tell Vladimir Putin he can rule until 2036

Critics say the outcome of the recent vote on constitutional changes was falsified on a huge scale
World
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Nigerian researchers blaze a trail in fighting ...
World / Africa
2.
Ethiopia’s Nile dam reservoir fills as talks with ...
World / Africa
3.
Hopes of creating a Victoria Falls exchange in ...
World / Africa
4.
Sculpture of protester mounted in place of ...
World / Europe
5.
Covid-19 is spreading in unknown ways — and some ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine produces antibodies in all patients tested

Companies / Healthcare

Three lessons Covid-19 has taught us about data

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.