UK’s Boots and John Lewis shed 5,300 retail jobs despite state aid

London — Pharmacy giant Boots and department store group John Lewis said on Thursday they would axe at least 5,300 jobs, despite government efforts to safeguard employment during the coronavirus pandemic.

US-owned Boots said it would shed more than 4,000 roles after Britain's lockdown slashed sales.

John Lewis said it did not plan to reopen eight stores forced to shut because of the lockdown, affecting 1,300 jobs.

During the pandemic, thousands of Boots and John Lewis staff have had up to 80% of their wages paid for by the UK government under the state's furlough scheme, which Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has said must end in October.

Replacing the scheme is a stimulus package worth £30bn unveiled on Wednesday by Sunak.

The new measures include bonuses handed to companies for retaining furloughed staff and for offering apprenticeships amid fears of mass youth unemployment resulting from Covid-19 fallout.

“People need to know that though hardship lies ahead, no-one will be left without hope,” Sunak told parliament on Wednesday on delivering a mini-budget aimed at kick-starting the UK economy devastated by the country's lockdown.

Noting that “people are anxious about losing their jobs, about unemployment rising”, Sunak said: “We're not just going to accept this.”

But he insisted that the furlough scheme “cannot and should not go on forever”, with the taxpayer continuing to spend billions of pounds on paying the wages of millions of workers.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesperson said on Thursday that while news of the retail job losses was “very worrying” for staff, the government had “put in place a very substantial package which allows businesses to draw upon a range of financial support during this challenging time”.

Online shift

Boots and John Lewis on Thursday both said that online trading was becoming more central to their businesses.

John Lewis, whose physical stores were already struggling before the coronavirus outbreak as shoppers switched to online purchases, said it expected to sell the majority of its goods through the internet this year and in 2021.

“Before the virus struck, 40% of John Lewis sales were online,” the company said in a statement Thursday. “This could now be closer to 60% to 70% of total sales this year and next.”

Among the eight shops shutting permanently is a department store in the UK's second-biggest city Birmingham and a much smaller outlet at London's Heathrow airport.

John Lewis forms part of the John Lewis Partnership comprising also the upmarket Waitrose supermarkets.