EU recovery likely to be slower than first estimated

Brussels — Europe’s economy will suffer more than previously estimated this year and take longer to recover because of a slow easing of coronavirus restrictions, according to the EU’s executive arm.

Officials sent the starkest warning yet about the impact of the pandemic, with the divergences between richer and poorer countries opening up even further than projected two months ago.

It now forecasts a contraction of 8.7% in the euro area this year, a full percentage point deeper than previously predicted. Risks remain “exceptionally high and mainly to the downside,” the European Commission said.

Valdis Dombrovskis, an executive vice-president of the commission, said in a statement that the projection is a “powerful illustration” of why EU leaders need to agree on a groundbreaking €750bn recovery plan that would see nations borrow jointly on financial markets.

“Looking forward to this year and next, we can expect a rebound but we will need to be vigilant about the differing pace of the recovery.”

After the lifting of lockdown measures, the European economy is at a critical juncture. While the initial rebound has been swift, policymakers have cautioned against reading too much into these early indications because progress towards reaching pre-crisis levels is going to be slow.

Forecasts for France, Italy and Spain saw some of the biggest revisions on Tuesday, and will all shrink more than 10%. Germany is expected to fare a little better — with a contraction of 6.3% — than in the commission’s projection from early May.

There is a “wide dispersion of recovery paths”, reflecting different timing of containment measures as well as the structure of their economies and the magnitude of policy responses, it said.

Governments have deployed unprecedented stimulus to contain the fallout of the pandemic, but there has been increasing concern about the uneven distribution between richer and poorer countries. EU leaders are meeting on July 17 and 18 to try to agree on a recovery programme that would distribute some of the burden across the bloc, though they’re still at odds over key aspects of the plan.

The threat of a second wave of Covid-19 infections was highlighted by several local outbreaks in recent weeks. Spain’s Catalan government had to put a region under lockdown after cases soared and the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia imposed restrictions on a municipality following an outbreak in a large meat-processing plant.

Southern European countries are being hit especially hard by the recession, partly because they rely heavily on tourism. The industry will lose at least $1.2-trillion globally this year amid crippling travel restrictions and consumer wariness, according to the UN conference on trade and development.

The commission also warned that unemployment and insolvencies will rise, and the labour market could suffer “more long-term scars than expected”. Other threats include a no-deal Brexit at the end of the year and an “an excessive turning away from global production chains”.

Bloomberg