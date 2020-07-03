Macron asks French government to resign for ‘fresh start’

Paris — French President Emmanuel Macron asked his prime minister, Édouard Philippe, and his government to resign on Friday as he seeks a fresh start after a disastrous municipal election last month.

Macron will name a new prime minister on Friday, his office said in a statement. While it isn’t yet known who the president will tap, it’s likely that Philippe, who recently won a mayoral race, will not be chosen.

Macron is seeking a new lease on his presidency, contending with a Yellow Vest movement that has rallied against his efforts to overhaul the pension system as well as a pandemic that has caused nearly 30,000 French deaths. His Republic on the Move party was broadly rejected in a June 28 municipal ballot that saw the Green Party gain strongholds throughout the country.

The French leader has been walking a fine line between promises to overhaul his policies while also standing by commitments to make the nation more friendly to international investors. So far, he’s pledged that his government would invest an extra €15bn over the next two years to facilitate the economy’s environmental transition.

‘New path’

Macron said in an interview with regional French newspapers on Thursday that the country needed to follow a “new path” based around the economic, social and environmental reconstruction of the country. He added that this would be accompanied by a “new team” in government.

While it’s expected that Macron will name a new prime minister on Friday, it could take days to appoint all the other governmental posts.

Philippe, whose popularity has risen during the coronavirus crisis, has been eyed as a possible contender in the next presidential election in 2022. In an Elabe poll published this month, 57% of respondents said Philippe should remain in his post as prime minister.

Bloomberg