Biggest Swedish pension fund to sell major fossil fuel assets

Stockholm — Sweden’s largest pension fund, with over $70bn under management, said on Monday it would sell off assets in fossil fuel industries as part of a “growing climate awareness”.

AP7, a state-run pension fund that manages pensions for more than 4-million Swedes, said the decision was based on “market analysis and risk estimation”.

“The risk of fossil investing is estimated to increase substantially,” the fund said in a statement. “The decision to divest from fossil fuel also resonates with a growing climate awareness and demand for sustainable fund investments among AP7’s clients,” it added.

AP7 intends to sell its assets in companies that are “extracting, refining and distributing power from coal, oil and gas for more than 5% of their total production”, a spokesperson told AFP.

Affected companies account for “way over 3%” of AP7’s assets, and the plan was for divestments to begin immediately in order to reach the goal of “overall carbon neutrality” by 2030.

The fund has holdings in oil giants BP, Royal Dutch Shell, ExxonMobil and Chevron. AP7 has a total capital of about 670-billion Swedish kronor.

In neighbouring Norway, the country’s sovereign wealth fund, the largest in the world, announced in 2019 that it would divest from certain oil companies in order to reduce the country’s exposure to oil. However, it excluded major players such as ExxonMobil and Total.

In May, the wealth fund placed 12 new companies on its blacklist, including mining giants such as Switzerland’s Glencore and Britain’s Anglo American, and energy companies such as Germany’s RWE, Australia’s AGL Energy and SA’s Sasol, because of their dependence on coal.

AFP