Family of chokehold victim in France demands scrutiny of police

Delivery man Cedric Chouviat said ‘I'm suffocating’ seven times while pinned down by several officers

23 June 2020 - 22:11 Agency Staff
Doria Chouviat, wife of Cedric Chouviat, a French delivery driver who died in January after being stopped by police, attends a news conference with her family, to demand answers about the death of her husband, in Paris, France, June 23 2020. Picture: REUTERS/ANTONY PAONE
Doria Chouviat, wife of Cedric Chouviat, a French delivery driver who died in January after being stopped by police, attends a news conference with her family, to demand answers about the death of her husband, in Paris, France, June 23 2020. Picture: REUTERS/ANTONY PAONE

Paris — France's police faced new pressure on Tuesday after the family of a delivery man who died after being arrested last January demanded a ban on chokeholds.

Cedric Chouviat got into a heated exchange with police after being stopped for a routine check near the Eiffel Tower in Paris before he was pinned down by several officers.

Chouviat, who has North African origins, said “I'm suffocating” seven times before his body went limp, according to a review of videos. He was not breathing and had no pulse when emergency services arrived and brought him to hospital, where he was pronounced dead two days later.

Four officers were taken in for questioning last week in an inquiry into “involuntary homicide” but so far they have not faced disciplinary action.

“We still don't understand why they haven't been suspended, and we don't understand why this chokehold technique still hasn't been banned,” Chouviat's daughter Sofia said at a press conference alongside her family and lawyers.

“We want a firm response from President Emmanuel Macron,” she said.

France has seen a series of protests in recent weeks against alleged brutality and racism by police, a long-simmering issue that has gained momentum with the killing of George Floyd in police custody in the US.

The protests have focused in particular on the case of a young black man, Adama Traore, who died in police custody in 2016 in a Paris suburb. An investigation is still going on.

“France is not the US, but France is becoming like the US,” said William Bourdon, a lawyer for Chouviat's family.

'Devastated'

Interior minister Christophe Castaner announced officers would be banned from using chokeholds earlier in June but backtracked after police unions held demonstrations across France.

Castaner later said chokeholds would continue to be used at least through the summer while officials sought alternative techniques.

“It's too late for Cedric, but this is a good opportunity for the government to stop giving in to police unions' blackmail and question things,” said Chouviat's widow, Doria.

Lawyers for the four officers said their clients did not hear the words “I'm suffocating”, which they learnt about only while being questioned last week.

“The officers were shocked and devastated, because obviously if they had heard these words they would have stopped struggling immediately,” police lawyer Thibault de Montbrial told journalists Tuesday.

The officers will be brought before a judge in July.

France's police watchdog said this month it received almost 1,500 complaints against officers in 2019, of which roughly half were for alleged violence against civilians.

On Tuesday, a court handed a suspended 18-month sentence to a police officer who struck a 62-year-old woman during a “yellow vest” antigovernment protest in 2019.

In a scene captured by surveillance video, the officer hits the woman with his baton twice on the back of her head, causing injuries that required 12 stitches.

Also on Tuesday, four riot police were to be brought before a judge after being detained for questioning over alleged violence against protesters in a fast-food restaurant during a yellow vest demo near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, a judicial source told AFP.

Several journalists were in the restaurant as well and filmed officers striking people even as they lay immobile on the ground.

After the hearing, the investigating magistrate charged the four with committing violence while in a position of public authority. Their lawyer declined to comment.

AFP

Burnley captain hailed after denouncing ‘White Lives Matter’ stunt

Ben Mee says he is ashamed of the football fans who flew the banner over Etihad Stadium
Sport
4 hours ago

Lewis Hamilton joins London antiracism march

Formula One champion announces initiative for greater access to the sport for black youngsters
Sport
1 day ago

Noose landmark in Namibia sparks a furore

Henties Bay council to vote on removal of controversial landmark — a noose hanging from a dead tree — 42 years after it was erected
World
2 days ago

Companies should reveal, or be shamed about, their slave-related histories

Making such disclosures will help firms’ approach to fairness and equality generally, and racial inclusion specifically, writes Chris Hughes
Opinion
3 days ago

PALESA MORUDU: Generation 2020: Is the human race becoming human?

Something unprecedented is happening as waves of people in the US protest against age-old racism
Opinion
6 days ago

