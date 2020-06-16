Apple faces another EU antitrust probe

New York — Apple faces a twin-pronged attack from EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager amid concerns the US tech company’s App Store and Apple Pay services squeeze developers and potential rivals.

Four years after hitting Apple with a record-breaking tax bill, Vestager has switched her attention to the iPhone maker’s market power.

The EU will review whether Apple’s app store violates competition law by requiring developers to accept a 30% commission for every sale on Apple’s platform. Watchdogs will also examine how Apple limits “tap-and-go” functionality to its own Apple Pay product.

“It appears that Apple obtained a ‘gatekeeper’ role when it comes to the distribution of apps and content to users of Apple’s popular devices,” Vestager said on Tuesday. “We need to ensure that Apple’s rules do not distort competition in markets where Apple is competing with other app developers.”

The investigation is the latest in a growing list of EU probes into Silicon Valley, which have led to criticism from US President Donald Trump. The EU in 2019 wrapped up nearly a decade of probes into Google that racked up about $9bn in fines. An investigation into Amazon.com is set to escalate in the coming weeks.

Aitor Ortiz, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, said the huge penalties in the Google case have not been seen as successful and the EU may focus on changing behaviour in new probes.

“This is not about the fines,” Ortiz said. “We saw it with Google, the fines don’t really have a deterrent effect on the companies.”

Apple said the EU is responding to complaints from rivals that “simply want a free ride, and don’t want to play by the same rules as everyone else”.