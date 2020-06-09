Dutch mink cull rises to 375,000 as coronavirus spreads to 10th farm

De Mortel — Workers in protective equipment oversaw the gassing of 10,000 mother mink and about 50,000 mink pups on a farm in the southern Dutch town of De Mortel on Tuesday over fears they could infect humans with the new coronavirus.

The Kuunders farm is one of 10 mink farms in the Netherlands where the ferret-like animals, which are bred for their fur, have been ordered culled after some tested positive for the disease. The animal outbreaks, which originated from human handlers, were first reported in April.

In May, the Dutch government reported two cases where mink then transmitted the disease to humans, in what are the only animal-to-human cases on record since the global outbreak began in China.

Pieter Jacobs of the Dutch Foods and Wares authority, which is overseeing the cull, said the animals' bodies will be transported to a disposal centre in a sealed shipping container and the farm will be disinfected.