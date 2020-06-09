World / Europe

Dutch mink cull rises to 375,000 as coronavirus spreads to 10th farm

09 June 2020 - 20:49 Piroschka van de Wouw
A worker in protective gear cleans a container at a mink farm in De Mortel, the Netherlands, June 9 2020. Picture: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUS
De Mortel —  Workers in protective equipment oversaw the gassing of 10,000 mother mink and about 50,000 mink pups on a farm in the southern Dutch town of De Mortel on Tuesday over fears they could infect humans with the new coronavirus.

The Kuunders farm is one of 10 mink farms in the Netherlands where the ferret-like animals, which are bred for their fur, have been ordered culled after some tested positive for the disease. The animal outbreaks, which originated from human handlers, were first reported in April.

In May, the Dutch government reported two cases where mink then transmitted the disease to humans, in what are the only animal-to-human cases on record since the global outbreak began in China.

Pieter Jacobs of the Dutch Foods and Wares authority, which is overseeing the cull, said the animals' bodies will be transported to a disposal centre in a sealed shipping container and the farm will be disinfected.

He estimated that in total 375,000 mink  will be killed on the 10 infected farms, with four additional possible cases being investigated. There are about 140 mink farms in the Netherlands, which has banned mink farming from 2024.

Farmer Twan Kuunders said government compensation for the animals is so far inadequate and his only hope to avoid bankruptcy, with the loss of 15 jobs, is to restart his business once the epidemic has passed.

“But that will only be possible once the coronavirus in the Netherlands dies down, which I hope it does,” he said. “Otherwise it's going to be difficult,” he said, citing a government ban on movement of the animals and the threat of reinfection.

Animal rights groups, which oppose the fur trade on cruelty grounds, have called for the farming ban to be implemented immediately.

According to the Dutch Federation of Pelt Farmers, the Netherlands exports about€90m worth of fur a year for use in China and worldwide. Denmark, China, the Netherlands and Poland are major fur producers. No mink infections have been reported outside the Netherlands.

Reuters

