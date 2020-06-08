UK Covid-19 death toll shows slowest daily growth in over two months

London — The UK’s death toll from confirmed cases of Covid-19 rose by 55 to 40,597 as of 4pm GMT on Sunday — the lowest rise since a lockdown was imposed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in March, according to government data published on Monday.

The last time such a low daily increase was reported was on March 22, when the toll rose by 35, according to government data. Johnson imposed a stringent lockdown on the UK the next day.

A broader measure of the death toll, which includes suspected cases, shows the UK’s death toll is likely to be above 50,000, according to a Reuters tally of official data sources.

That makes the UK the second-worst-hit country in the world, according to official statistics, after the US.

Reuters