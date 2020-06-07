European airlines’ summer plans favour regional routes

Frankfurt/London — European airlines are set to resume flying in June, just in time to haul plucky travelers willing to don a face mask to escape for the sunshine of Spain or Greece.

The normally busy European summer season has the potential to bring relief to the worst-hit region in an industry that’s been slammed by the coronavirus pandemic. Yet pulling the fleet out of mothballs as country lockdowns loosen also has its risks.

“As soon as you get your aircraft up in the air again you have 100% of your cost back,” Rickard Gustafson, CEO of Scandinavian carrier SAS, said last week. “It’s going to take time before you have all the passengers back.”

Schedules announced so far reflect a gulf in demand between the faster recovering domestic and regional trade, and long-haul services heavily reliant on business passengers — a market that could remain in the doldrums for years. While there’s no clear view on just how quickly would-be travelers will shrug off coronavirus-related concerns, low-cost carriers are taking a bullish view on people’s willingness to fly.

EasyJet aims to restart on June 15, with Ryanair following a few weeks later and targeting half its usual traffic by the third quarter. Wizz Air, Europe’s third-largest discounter, expects to restore as much as 60% of normal capacity during summer, increasing to 80% over the low winter season, said CEO József Váradi.

“We think there’s substantially more demand out there than we’ll be able to serve,” Váradi said in an interview. “It’s not a reluctance to get on board a plane that will hold us back but continuing restrictions on travel.”

For full-service carriers that are focused on sectors in which customers are slow to return, it makes sense to keep jets idle even as lockdowns ease, according to SAS CEO Gustafson. The Stockholm-based airline will deploy only 20 of its 163 aircraft by mid-June as it ramps up “very, very carefully”.

Air France-KLM likewise expects to keep 80% of capacity mothballed during the June-August period that marks the traditional summer season. Trans-Atlantic specialist Virgin Atlantic will serve only five routes before August.

Cheek-by-jowl

With airlines effectively guessing at demand levels, their plans should be seen as “initial ambitions rather than hard forecasts”, said UBS analyst Jarrod Castle. He estimates that overall summer traffic will be less than 50% of the usual level in Europe. That tallies with ticket revenue figures from data provider Skytra suggesting third-quarter receipts will be down close to 60% in most European countries.

Carriers face a particular dilemma because the summer season can contribute all of their earnings even in a good year. That’s increased the temptation to build up flights now in a gamble that cooped-up north Europeans are craving time on Mediterranean beaches. In doing so, they’re betting that people won’t be put off by the prospect of sitting cheek-by-jowl with 150 others after months of social-distancing, and that the sharpest economic slowdown in years won’t prompt them to stay home and hang on to their cash.

Global demand is slowly beginning to revive, led by a recovery in domestic traffic in the Asia-Pacific region, especially China, where Covid-19 originated and has now largely abated.

In Europe and the US, investors are starting to bet on a similar recovery. The Stoxx Europe 600 travel and leisure index is up 15% in the past month, while the S&P 500 airlines index has surged some 46%.