Germany’s BASF gets lion’s share of UK Covid-19 emergency funding

London — Germany’s BASF emerged as the biggest recipient of emergency funding from a Bank of England (BOE) programme designed to help the biggest UK companies weather the coronavirus pandemic.

The chemicals giant received £1bn, the maximum allowed, from the BOE’s Covid Corporate Financing Facility, the central bank said in a statement on Thursday.

Other big borrowers included a unit of US oil services company Baker Hughes, Bayer, the maker of Roundup weedkiller, and perfume-maker Chanel. The programme is providing £16.2bn of funding to 53 companies.

The disclosure is likely to prompt questions over why the British public is helping overseas companies and increase scrutiny on domestic businesses taking state aid.