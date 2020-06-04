Germany’s BASF gets lion’s share of UK Covid-19 emergency funding
Bank of England says the chemicals giant received £1bn
London — Germany’s BASF emerged as the biggest recipient of emergency funding from a Bank of England (BOE) programme designed to help the biggest UK companies weather the coronavirus pandemic.
The chemicals giant received £1bn, the maximum allowed, from the BOE’s Covid Corporate Financing Facility, the central bank said in a statement on Thursday.
Other big borrowers included a unit of US oil services company Baker Hughes, Bayer, the maker of Roundup weedkiller, and perfume-maker Chanel. The programme is providing £16.2bn of funding to 53 companies.
The disclosure is likely to prompt questions over why the British public is helping overseas companies and increase scrutiny on domestic businesses taking state aid.
While chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak has already told companies that take taxpayers’ money to to exercise “restraint” on dividends and senior pay, others are urging him to go further as the cost of government support increases.
Other borrowers included soccer club Tottenham Hotspur, which said in a statement it would not use the funds for player acquisitions. Nissan Motor and cruise operator Carnival also used the programme.
Thursday marks the first time the BOE has identified the companies that used the programme, though some have announced the information themselves. They include Ryanair Holdings, EasyJet and International Consolidated Airlines Group, the parent of British Airways.
Under the relief programme, the BOE purchases commercial paper with a maturity of up to a year issued by large firms making a “material contribution” to the UK economy. The government’s loan programmes for smaller companies have also paid out a combined total of more than £30bn.
Bloomberg