World / Europe

Germany’s BASF gets lion’s share of UK Covid-19 emergency funding

Bank of England says the chemicals giant received £1bn

04 June 2020 - 17:36 David Goodman
Flags of the German chemical company BASF fly near Monheim, Germany. Picture: REUTERS
Flags of the German chemical company BASF fly near Monheim, Germany. Picture: REUTERS

London — Germany’s BASF emerged as the biggest recipient of emergency funding from a Bank of England (BOE) programme designed to help the biggest UK companies weather the coronavirus pandemic.

The chemicals giant received £1bn, the maximum allowed, from the BOE’s Covid Corporate Financing Facility, the central bank said in a statement on Thursday.

Other big borrowers included a unit of US oil services company Baker Hughes, Bayer, the maker of Roundup weedkiller, and perfume-maker Chanel. The programme is providing £16.2bn of funding to 53 companies.

The disclosure is likely to prompt questions over why the British public is helping overseas companies and increase scrutiny on domestic businesses taking state aid.

While chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak has already told companies that take taxpayers’ money to to exercise “restraint” on dividends and senior pay, others are urging him to go further as the cost of government support increases.

Other borrowers included soccer club Tottenham Hotspur, which said in a statement it would not use the funds for player acquisitions. Nissan Motor and cruise operator Carnival also used the programme.

Thursday marks the first time the BOE has identified the companies that used the programme, though some have announced the information themselves. They include Ryanair Holdings, EasyJet and International Consolidated Airlines Group, the parent of British Airways.

Under the relief programme, the BOE purchases commercial paper with a maturity of up to a year issued by large firms making a “material contribution” to the UK economy. The government’s loan programmes for smaller companies have also paid out a combined total of more than £30bn.

Bloomberg 

UK shows biggest drop in poll on trust in government Covid-19 responses

The survey reveals 48% of respondents in the G7 nations approved of how authorities had handled the crisis in May
World
8 hours ago

Why the UK is likely to face lasting damage from pandemic

The chancellor of the exchequer is expected to face questions amid the growing speculation about how the UK will pay for the big increase in borrowing
World
2 weeks ago

THE GUARDIAN: Worst is yet to come for UK economy

GDP fell nearly 6% in March and the Bank of England is warning of the worst recession in more than 300 years
Opinion
2 weeks ago

UK economy shrinks at fastest pace since 2008

UK output dives a record 5.8% in March when Britain went into lockdown
World
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Sweden allows its lack of response to Covid-19 ...
World / Europe
2.
Shortage of medical gloves to persist into 2021, ...
World / Asia
3.
Trump administration suspends Chinese airlines’ ...
World / Americas
4.
Sweden to press on with Covid-19 strategy despite ...
World / Europe
5.
Equatorial Guinea accuses WHO official of ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

UK recession likely worse than expected with 25% contraction this quarter

World / Europe

DESNÉ MASIE: The UK’s Covid-19 exit strategy weighs saving the economy vs ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.