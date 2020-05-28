World / Europe

France further eases lockdown, opening the way for battered economy to restart

Paris is no longer considered a ‘red zone’ coronavirus hotspot

28 May 2020 - 20:20 Michel Rose and Sudip Kar-Gupta
French prime minister Edouard Philippe gestures during a televised address to announce the easing of lockdown measures, in Paris, France, May 28 2020. Picture: PHILIPPE LOPEZ/REUTERS
Paris — France will allow restaurants, bars and cafes to reopen from June 2, though with more restrictions in Paris than elsewhere, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Thursday as he announced the next phase in easing the country's coronavirus lockdown.

The government is also lifting a nationwide 100km travel restriction and will reopen beaches, monuments, museums and parks from next week.

Philippe said he was in favour of removing border restrictions within Europe's Schengen area without quarantine rules from June 15.

“Freedom will become the rule, bans the exception,” Philippe said in a televised address.

The spread of the virus is slowing quicker than hoped for and Paris is no longer deemed a “red zone” coronavirus hotspot, the prime minister said. But there is still no room for complacency, he said.

The greater Paris region is now an “orange” zone, meaning it not as virus-free as almost all other regions designated “green”, and the easing of restrictions will be more cautious, Philippe said.

More than 28,500 people have died of Covid-19 in France. On Wednesday the death toll rose by less than 100 for the seventh day running.

Restaurants, cafes and bars will have to ensure a minimum 1m gap between tables and all staff must wear face masks.

In “orange” zones such as the greater Paris region they will only be permitted to open outdoor seating areas.

A ban on gatherings in public places of more than 10 people remains in place for now, and major sporting events will also be suspended until at least June 21, Philippe said.

Cinemas will be allowed to open from June 22 unless the spread of the virus quickens once again.

France and its European neighbours have been progressively easing unprecedented restrictions on public life in the past weeks, desperate to revive battered economies but mindful of unleashing a second wave of infections.

Health minister Olivier Veran said the virus's reproduction rate, known as the “R” rate, is below one across  most of the country, meaning that on average each infected person is infecting less than one person and so the epidemic is regressing.

A contact-tracing app, allowing health authorities to identify people who have been exposed to a Covid-19 carrier, will go live on June 2, Philippe said. The app's development led to a standoff with Apple.

Reuters

