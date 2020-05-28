France further eases lockdown, opening the way for battered economy to restart

Paris — France will allow restaurants, bars and cafes to reopen from June 2, though with more restrictions in Paris than elsewhere, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Thursday as he announced the next phase in easing the country's coronavirus lockdown.

The government is also lifting a nationwide 100km travel restriction and will reopen beaches, monuments, museums and parks from next week.

Philippe said he was in favour of removing border restrictions within Europe's Schengen area without quarantine rules from June 15.

“Freedom will become the rule, bans the exception,” Philippe said in a televised address.

The spread of the virus is slowing quicker than hoped for and Paris is no longer deemed a “red zone” coronavirus hotspot, the prime minister said. But there is still no room for complacency, he said.

The greater Paris region is now an “orange” zone, meaning it not as virus-free as almost all other regions designated “green”, and the easing of restrictions will be more cautious, Philippe said.

More than 28,500 people have died of Covid-19 in France. On Wednesday the death toll rose by less than 100 for the seventh day running.