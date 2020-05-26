Denmark set to come out of Covid-19 better than its neighbours

Copenhagen — Denmark’s economy will contract less than the EU on average this year, after it eased restrictions on movement earlier than many other countries.

GDP will shrink 5.3% in 2020, the finance ministry in Copenhagen said on Tuesday, according to documents seen by Bloomberg before the official publication. By contrast, the EU is set to contract more than 7%.

“The world has changed drastically in the past half year,” finance minister Nicolai Wammen said in the documents. “The coronavirus pandemic has turned our daily lives upside down. The global economy has ground to a halt.”

After imposing a strict lockdown before many other countries in Europe, Denmark started rolling back its curbs on movement last month, and has since reopened much of the economy amid signs the contagion rate has slowed. As of Monday, the country had reported 563 coronavirus-related deaths; its Covid-19 fatality rate per 100,000 is about a quarter that of neighbouring Sweden.

Though historically deep, Denmark’s recession is set to be milder than in neighbouring Sweden, where finance minister Magdalena Andersson recently predicted a 7% contraction in 2020.

Sweden has responded to Covid-19 with a controversial model that left much of its society open throughout the pandemic. That fed speculation that its economy might be spared the ravages facing countries that imposed strict lockdowns, but recent data challenges that notion.

Wammen said the situation remains “serious” and warned that the Covid-19 crisis “will in all likelihood affect the Danish economy for several years. But we’ve laid the stones for a path out of the crisis and we’ve already taken the first important steps”.

Denmark will need to generate more than three times the funding previously estimated to help deal with the fallout from Covid-19.

The financing need will rise to 294-billion kroner ($43bn) this year, compared with a December estimate for 87-billion kroner, according to a statement late on Monday. The government will need to tap bond markets and its account at the central bank to generate the cash, it said.

“This shows how huge the bill is,” said Jan Størup Nielsen, chief analyst at Nordea Markets in Copenhagen. “We’ve never before seen such an upward adjustment.”

AAA-rated Denmark has so far been able to tap markets at historically low rates. Its benchmark 10-year bond trades at a negative yield, and its entire yield curve up to 20 years traded below zero not that long ago.

“It used to be the case in Denmark that the biggest headache was finding an excuse to sell government bonds,” Nielsen said. “Now we find ourselves in a situation in which we need to get more than 10% of GDP via the market.”

