Boris Johnson’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings defends lockdown trip

London — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's chief adviser declined to resign on Monday, saying he had done nothing wrong by driving 400km from London to access childcare when Britons were being told to stay at home to fight Covid-19.

Dominic Cummings has faced calls to resign from some MPs, Church of England bishops, police officers and scientists over his trip to Durham in northern UK, which they said had damaged citizens' trust in public health messaging.

But he plays a vital role for Johnson, and the prime minister's own judgment has been called into question for defending him, leading some people in Britain to say the rules did not apply to the people in charge.

“I did what I thought was the right thing to do,” Cummings said in response to reporters' questions after reading a statement defending his decision to travel 400km to Durham with his wife, who was ill at the time, and his four-year-old son.

“I think ... I behaved reasonably,” he said.

Johnson had come out fighting for Cummings at a news conference on Sunday, but his intervention backfired after he failed to provide any detailed justification for his adviser's actions.

With a growing number of MPs from his own Conservative Party openly defying him by calling on Cummings to quit, Johnson asked his trusted aide to explain himself in public on Monday.

The stakes are high for Cummings, Johnson and the nation. The furore has overshadowed and muddled the government's public health messaging as the country gradually starts to ease the lockdown.

With a death toll of about 43,000, Britain is the worst-hit country in Europe and the government had already been under pressure over its handling of the pandemic.

Cummings said he undertook the trip soon after learning that Johnson had tested positive for the new coronavirus. His wife was already ill and he feared if he too fell ill neither parent would be strong enough to care for their son.