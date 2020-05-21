World / Europe

Italy attracts $21bn in Covid-19 emergency bond sale as confidence lifts

21 May 2020 - 20:35 James Hirai
Men wearing a face mask walk past a closed restaurant in central Rome, Italy, May 21 2020. Picture: TIZIANA FABI / AFP
Men wearing a face mask walk past a closed restaurant in central Rome, Italy, May 21 2020. Picture: TIZIANA FABI / AFP

Rome — A bond sale that amounted to a vote on Rome’s handling of the economic crisis has been a success.

The four-day auction of inflation-linked bonds aimed primarily at the retail market ended on Thursday, with institutional orders exceeding €19bn, according to two people familiar with the matter, who declined to be identified because they aren’t authorised to speak publicly about the matter.

The nation accepted €8.3bn from institutional investors, a little over 40% of their bids. The five-year notes, intended for “Covid-19 emergency”, will have a final coupon of 1.4%.

It is the second time as many months that orders for an Italian bond sale were sizable. With the European Central Bank backstopping the eurozone’s securities, demand for the nation’s debt is high, even after Italy boosted supply to help fund its economic relief programmes.

Retail offerings are not always successful, as evinced by a November 2018 issue, which saw domestic investors give a resounding thumbs-down to the new coalition government’s funding efforts. Meanwhile, a similar sale in October raised almost €7bn.

The yield on Italy’s five-year securities rose five basis points to 1.13%.

Bloomberg 

Global markets fall amid simmering US-China tension

Equities slip as traders worry about long-term effect of the new coronavirus, but oil rises to two-and-a-half month high
Markets
9 hours ago

Italy’s debt malaise worsens as authorities ask citizens to help fund recovery

Pandemic raises fresh questions about sustainability of Rome’s borrowings, analysts say
World
3 days ago

Populist politics in Italy delay signing up for eurozone lifeline

Populist parties portray European Stability Mechanism as a sell-out to Europe, saying country would lose control of its finances and future
World
1 week ago

Christine Lagarde looks set to ramp up bond-buying plan as courts lock horns

Institution will do what is needed to carry eurozone through coronavirus crisis, European Bank president says
World
1 week ago

