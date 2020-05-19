UK minister seeks to shift blame for state’s Covid-19 response to scientists

“Scientists advise, ministers take decisions — that’s how government works,” Johnson’s spokesperson, James Slack, told reporters when asked about Coffey’s comments, in an apparent attempt to diffuse the row.

Much of the criticism of Johnson’s government has focused on the early days of the outbreak, including a decision in March to halt widespread testing for Covid-19 in the community and waiting until March 23 to impose a nationwide lockdown. The roll-out of a track-and-trace programme, widely regarded as essential to ensuring restrictions can be eased without triggering a wave of infections, is also yet to materialise.

Yet it’s the outbreak in care homes that is arguably the most sensitive for ministers. Last week, Johnson was challenged by opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer over initial government advice that it was “very unlikely” coronavirus would spread in the facilities, which house elderly and vulnerable people.

Instead — along with hospitals — they became the front-line of the pandemic. According to the latest data, 42% of all deaths involving Covid-19 in England and Wales took place in care homes in the week ending May 8.

Martin Green, CEO of Care England, criticised the government’s decision to discharge patients — some with Covid-19 symptoms — from hospitals to the homes.

“We had a policy of emptying hospitals and filling care homes,” he told the House of Commons health committee. “We should have been focusing on care homes from the start of this pandemic. What we saw at the start was a focus on the NHS, and that meant that care homes often had their medical support from the NHS withdrawn.”