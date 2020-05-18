Italy’s debt malaise worsens as authorities ask citizens to help fund recovery

Italy’s debt management chief Davide Iacovoni told Reuters the treasury is not worried about what will happen when the ECB scales down its purchases.

“Once we are out of this emergency we will return to a situation of fully functional markets, without the ECB or with a minimal ECB presence,” he said.

“The underlying structure of our public finances are under control. Now we are tackling this emergency situation but immediately afterwards the government will be committed to a debt reduction strategy.”

With the economy brought to its knees by the pandemic, the three normal paths to debt reduction — faster GDP growth, austerity, and inflation — look implausible.

Italy’s debt ballooned after the global financial crisis and has hovered around 135% of GDP in recent years despite record-low funding costs.

Last year, Italy issued €245bn worth of bonds, more than half the current lending capacity of the eurozone’s bailout fund. This year, financing needs are set to reach half-a-trillion euros, including short-term bills.

Deutsche Bank forecast this week that Italy’s debt-to-GDP ratio will climb to more than 200% at the end of next year, concluding that “this does not seem sustainable”.

But Europe cannot afford to risk a debt crisis that could engulf the currency bloc.

Eyeing Japan

One idea gaining traction among politicians and bankers is for Italian citizens to shoulder more of the country’s debt burden. They look at Japan, whose debt dwarfs Italy’s, at close to 240% of GDP, and yet is seen at negligible risk of default because it is almost all owned domestically.

Italy’s debt management chief told Reuters on Friday that over the next few years the treasury aims to double the €80bn of debt now in the hands of local retail investors.

On Monday, Rome starts a four-day sale of a new “BTP Italia” bond aimed at small savers, which the government says will be used to fund healthcare and recovery spending.

Scope Ratings’ lead Italy analyst Dennis Shen said diversifying financing sources by attracting more retail buyers is “constructive” for Rome’s credit rating.

Some of Italy’s most prominent politicians and bankers are more ambitious.

Matteo Salvini, head of the right-wing League party that tops opinion polls, has proposed an “extraordinary issuance” of €100bn of long-term bonds reserved for Italian investors, made more attractive by special tax incentives.

Carlo Messina, the head of Italy’s largest retail bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, last month called for the issuance of what he called “social bonds” dedicated to Italian citizens.

By offering good returns, tax breaks and protection from prosecution for those repatriating funds illicitly held abroad, he said Rome could lift the proportion of the debt held by retail investors from below 5% to 10%-20% of the total.

However, looking not simply at direct holdings but also at money invested through asset management and insurance products, households and businesses are already estimated by some fund managers to hold as much as a quarter of the country’s debt.

Moreover, Italy has a very different financial and political structure to Japan and looks unlikely to be able to follow a similar path towards debt self-sufficiency.

More than 40% of Japan’s public debt is owned by its central bank, something impossible for Italy as a member of the eurozone. Japan is also a far safer proposition for domestic investors than Italy, with a constant threat of political instability in Rome, rising yields and a possible debt crisis.