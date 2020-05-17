World / Europe

Spain reports daily death toll below 100

Spain remains one of the countries hardest hit by the virus with a total of 27,650 deaths

17 May 2020 - 22:30 Agency Staff
People bang pans during a protest against the measures taken by the Spanish government during the national lockdown to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 disease, in Madrid, May 17 2020. Picture: OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP
People bang pans during a protest against the measures taken by the Spanish government during the national lockdown to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 disease, in Madrid, May 17 2020. Picture: OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP

Madrid — Spain on Sunday reported 87 coronavirus deaths over a 24-hour period, the first time in two months that the daily toll has dropped below 100.

The number came a day before Spain is to further relax lockdown measures across the country, except in Madrid and Barcelona.

“For the first time in a long time we are below 100, which is good news,” said the head of the emergency health centre Fernando Simon.

At the height of the outbreak in early April, Spain reported 950 deaths in one day.

Spain remains one of the countries hardest hit by the virus with a total of 27,650 deaths, the health ministry reported on Sunday. The number of confirmed cases is more than 231,000.

Spain was now “very close” to putting an end to the transmission of the virus, thanks to the efforts of the population, said Simon.

He warned, however, that the danger of a second wave of infections was “still very big”.

For that reason, the government wanted “to reinforce the compulsory nature of face mask wearing”, health minister Salvador Illa said.

A decree on the subject will be published in the coming days, he said. Wearing a mask is already obligatory on public transport.

Spain last week began a three-phase plan to end lockdowns for half the country by the end of June. About 70% of the population will have emerged from lockdown this coming week.

Outdoor seating in bars and restaurants will be allowed again, as well as family reunions and meetings between friends up to 10 people.

But people living in Madrid and much of the neighbouring Castile y Leon region are to remain confined next week, as are the inhabitants of Barcelona.

Small shops, however, will be allowed to reopen.

In the meantime, to avoid importing new cases, entry to Spain by air or sea will be limited to Spanish citizens, residents and a small number of others, all of whom will have to quarantine themselves for 14 days.

AFP

France insists on equal access to Sanofi vaccine

Government rebukes head of pharma giant who said the US could have priority because of its funding
World
3 days ago

Europe’s reopening gathers pace despite rise in global coronavirus infections

Curbs that have confined billions of people to their homes are eased but the death toll is rising in some of the world's most populated countries
World
4 days ago

Wall Street develops social conscience amid pandemic

But companies’ emphasis on staff wellbeing may be a temporary feature
World
2 days ago

Furore over lockdown order for UK care homes grows

An examination by Reuters of the guidance issued to care homes has provided no evidence that any such early lockdown was ordered
World
2 days ago

Coronavirus may be here to stay, warns WHO

The organisation says Covid-19 may become endemic and we will have to learn to live with it
World
3 days ago

Most read

1.
Tobacco company BAT ready to test possible ...
World
2.
‘Architect of Rwanda genocide’ arrested on ...
World / Africa
3.
Coronavirus may be here to stay, warns WHO
World
4.
Donald Trump firing so many inspector-generals is ...
World / Americas
5.
Musk’s Tesla tantrum pays off as US county ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Coronavirus may be here to stay, warns WHO

World

Amazon takes flak from all sides over growing power and influence

Companies

Trump mulls cutting ties with China

World

STREET DOGS: A profound Great Pause

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.