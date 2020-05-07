World / Europe

Turkey bans foreign exchange trades with BNP, Citi and UBS

Lira hits a record intraday low but recovers after Ankara's banking regulator takes action

07 May 2020 - 18:40 Oliver Hirt
A money changer counts Turkish lira banknotes at a currency exchange office in Istanbul, Turkey. Picture: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER
A money changer counts Turkish lira banknotes at a currency exchange office in Istanbul, Turkey. Picture: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

Istanbul —  The Turkish banking regulator said on Thursday that it imposed a lira transaction ban on BNP Paribas, Citibank and UBS as they failed to meet their lira liabilities.

The move followed state-media reports that Turkish regulators had launched legal action against London-based financial institutions over allegations they bought large sums of foreign currency and then defaulted on Turkish lira liabilities to weaken the currency.

UBS declined to comment.

“It has been decided not to make new or renew existing Turkish lira foreign currency transactions with foreign banks who default on lira liabilities including ... BNP Paribas, Citibank and UBS,” the regulator said in a statement.

The lira transaction ban will include transactions with the banned banks' group banks that operate in other countries, the watchdog said.

The lira, which traded at 7.1415 by midafternoon on Thursday after hitting a record low, firmed sharply after the announcement.

Reuters

Turkey cuts interest rates by 100bps, surprising economists

Government-owned lenders sold at least $300m to support the Turkish currency after the unexpected decision
World
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Tanzanian president John Magufuli questions ...
World / Africa
2.
India out to woo US companies from China
World
3.
Chile’s sex workers embracing online world amid ...
World / Americas
4.
World Bank lends $7m to ailing Zimbabwe to fight ...
World / Africa
5.
Despite high infection rate, UK looks to ease ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

BoE says UK economy might shrink by 25% in June quarter

World / Europe

Nasdaq erases 2020 losses as tech stocks shake off harrowing lockdowns

Markets

German court rules the ECB must justify its asset-purchase programme

World / Europe

Italy and Spain’s economies hit hardest by Covid-19 in Europe

World / Europe

Italian politics in turmoil but Conte says he’ll serve out his term

World / Europe

SA displays profound misunderstanding of macroeconomics

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.