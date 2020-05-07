ECB’s Christine Lagarde ‘undeterred’ by German court ruling

Frankfurt — The European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde said on Thursday the ECB was “undeterred” by a German court's attempt to curb its power to buy government bonds., saying it was “more determined than ever” to pull the eurozone out of its worst economic crisis in nearly a century.

Germany's Constitutional Court ruled this week that the ECB had overstepped its mandate with bond purchases worth trillions of euros, and said the Bundesbank must quit the scheme within three months unless the ECB can prove its necessity.

Lagarde said the ECB was “undeterred” by the ruling and would do whatever was necessary to achieve its mandated goal, which is to bring inflation back to an elusive target of just under 2%.

“We are an independent institution, accountable to the European parliament, driven by mandate,” Lagarde told a Bloomberg webinar. “We'll continue to do whatever is needed ... to deliver on that mandate.”

“Undeterred, we will continue doing so.”

The ECB is on track to buy about €1.1-trillion worth of bonds in 2020, taking its stock to nearly €4-trillion to help governments, households and companies struggling with the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking earlier to the European parliament, ECB vice-president Luis de Guindos said the central bank was prepared to do even more.

“We remain more determined than ever to ensure supportive financial conditions across all sectors and countries to allow this unprecedented shock to be absorbed,” De Guindos said.

“We continue to stand ready to make further adjustments to our monetary policy measures should we see that the scale of the stimulus is falling short of what is needed.”

De Guindos rejected the claim that ECB decisions were disproportionate, arguing that a risk assessment forms the basis of every decision and proportionality is studied extensively.