World / Europe

UK banks see steady deposits but brace for future Covid-19 fallout

The mid-sized banks that went into the pandemic strong are seeing their share price hold as they make provisions for loan losses

06 May 2020 - 13:09 Iain Withers and Sinead Cruise
A branch of Virgin Money in Manchester, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE
A branch of Virgin Money in Manchester, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

London — A slew of Britain’s mid-sized banks reported steady deposits and demand in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic on Wednesday, but warned it is too early to assess the long-term damage of the outbreak to their businesses.

Virgin Money swung to a first-half loss after booking a £232m  provision for bad loans and likely defaults due to the coronavirus pandemic, but reported a higher than expected capital buffer of 13% that steadied investor nerves.

The bank, which became the UK’s sixth-largest lender following its takeover by CYBG, reported a pre-tax loss of £4m for the six months ended March 31, compared to a £50m profit a year earlier.

Smaller rival OneSavings Bank said its net loans and retail deposits held firm in the first quarter, as did its 2.66% net interest margin — a key measure of underlying profitability — despite the tough market conditions.

“It is too soon to say what the longer term impact will be on our business, but we entered this period with a strong and secured balance sheet, sensible loan-to-values and strong risk management capabilities, equipping us well to navigate the current situation,” OneSavings Bank CEO Andy Golding said.

Shares in Virgin Money gained 6% at 8.53am GMT, while OneSavings was up 3%.

Metro Bank failed to reassure its investors with its thin quarterly trading update, reporting a modest dip in lending alongside a £77m rise in total deposits. Its shares fell 5%.

Metro entered the crisis in bad shape after an accounting blunder last year decimated its stock market value, forced out its top bosses, and triggered an ongoing regulatory investigation.

The bank said it remains “difficult to predict with any certainty” how the outbreak will affect its customers and will provide an update when it reports half-year results, but said key capital ratios remain in excess of regulatory minimums.

“Metro’s limited first-quarter trading update may be a hostage to fortune in terms of what it does not disclose as opposed to what it does,” Jefferies analyst Joe Dickerson said in a note.

Unlisted Co-op Bank reported a further quarterly pre-tax loss — of £27m — but said this was in line with company expectations. It booked benign impairment levels.

The flurry of updates comes after Britain’s biggest banks, RBS, Lloyds, HSBC and Barclays, set aside £6.7bn in provisions for likely loan losses last week.

The UK government imposed a lockdown in late March to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, bringing the economy to a near halt and making it tougher for some businesses and consumers to pay back loans on time.

Virgin Money also said it would delay the rebranding of Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank for a year due to the effect of the crisis, though CEO David Duffy told reporters the bank is committed to doing this over time.

Citing a lower capital buffer relative to peers, analysts had been concerned that Virgin Money might need to raise additional capital, but a common equity tier 1 ratio of 13% was welcomed by analysts at Citi as “a big positive”.

Virgin Money CFO Ian Smith said the bank still has “a very substantial buffer” to the regulatory requirement of 10%.

Reuters

Brexit back on EU banks’ agenda as time grows short

The UK has just a few months to negotiate a trade deal with the EU that will come into effect in January to avoid a ‘cliff-edge’ in business activity
World
5 days ago

UK has second-highest Covid-19 death toll in Europe

This has put pressure on the government over its response to the outbreak, and also made it cautious about lifting restrictions
World
6 days ago

Europe spends big to protect workers during pandemic restrictions

Eurozone governments set to spend €100bn on 40-million furloughed workers
World
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Tanzanian president John Magufuli questions ...
World / Africa
2.
North Korean defector apologises for saying Kim ...
World / Asia
3.
Desperate Zimbabwe out of financial options amid ...
World / Africa
4.
Russia’s coronavirus cases rise by more than ...
World / Europe
5.
Businesses are furious at Giuseppe Conte’s ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Global pledging conference raises €7.4bn for coronavirus vaccines

World / Europe

Eurozone economy shrinks 3.8% amid Covid-19 crisis

World / Europe

Some secretive SAGE advice about the virus leaked in the UK

World / Europe

Europe’s banks allowed to hold less capital for funds kept at central banks

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.