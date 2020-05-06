UK banks see steady deposits but brace for future Covid-19 fallout

London — A slew of Britain’s mid-sized banks reported steady deposits and demand in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic on Wednesday, but warned it is too early to assess the long-term damage of the outbreak to their businesses.

Virgin Money swung to a first-half loss after booking a £232m provision for bad loans and likely defaults due to the coronavirus pandemic, but reported a higher than expected capital buffer of 13% that steadied investor nerves.

The bank, which became the UK’s sixth-largest lender following its takeover by CYBG, reported a pre-tax loss of £4m for the six months ended March 31, compared to a £50m profit a year earlier.

Smaller rival OneSavings Bank said its net loans and retail deposits held firm in the first quarter, as did its 2.66% net interest margin — a key measure of underlying profitability — despite the tough market conditions.

“It is too soon to say what the longer term impact will be on our business, but we entered this period with a strong and secured balance sheet, sensible loan-to-values and strong risk management capabilities, equipping us well to navigate the current situation,” OneSavings Bank CEO Andy Golding said.

Shares in Virgin Money gained 6% at 8.53am GMT, while OneSavings was up 3%.

Metro Bank failed to reassure its investors with its thin quarterly trading update, reporting a modest dip in lending alongside a £77m rise in total deposits. Its shares fell 5%.

Metro entered the crisis in bad shape after an accounting blunder last year decimated its stock market value, forced out its top bosses, and triggered an ongoing regulatory investigation.

The bank said it remains “difficult to predict with any certainty” how the outbreak will affect its customers and will provide an update when it reports half-year results, but said key capital ratios remain in excess of regulatory minimums.

“Metro’s limited first-quarter trading update may be a hostage to fortune in terms of what it does not disclose as opposed to what it does,” Jefferies analyst Joe Dickerson said in a note.

Unlisted Co-op Bank reported a further quarterly pre-tax loss — of £27m — but said this was in line with company expectations. It booked benign impairment levels.

The flurry of updates comes after Britain’s biggest banks, RBS, Lloyds, HSBC and Barclays, set aside £6.7bn in provisions for likely loan losses last week.

The UK government imposed a lockdown in late March to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, bringing the economy to a near halt and making it tougher for some businesses and consumers to pay back loans on time.

Virgin Money also said it would delay the rebranding of Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank for a year due to the effect of the crisis, though CEO David Duffy told reporters the bank is committed to doing this over time.

Citing a lower capital buffer relative to peers, analysts had been concerned that Virgin Money might need to raise additional capital, but a common equity tier 1 ratio of 13% was welcomed by analysts at Citi as “a big positive”.

Virgin Money CFO Ian Smith said the bank still has “a very substantial buffer” to the regulatory requirement of 10%.

