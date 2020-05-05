World / Europe

Russia’s coronavirus cases rise by more than 10,100 overnight

Several members of Vladimir Putin’s cabinet step down after testing positive for Covid-19

05 May 2020 - 19:13 Gleb Stolyarov
Novoarbatsky Bridge, decorated for the forthcoming Victory Day celebration in Moscow, which is under Covid-19 lockdown. Picture: TASS/GETTY IMAGES/VLADIMIR GERDO
Novoarbatsky Bridge, decorated for the forthcoming Victory Day celebration in Moscow, which is under Covid-19 lockdown. Picture: TASS/GETTY IMAGES/VLADIMIR GERDO

Moscow — The number of new coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 10,102 over the past 24 hours, compared with 10,581 the previous day. This has brought Russia’s nationwide tally to 155,370, the country’s coronavirus crisis response centre said on Tuesday.

It also reported 95 new deaths from Covid-19, bringing the total death toll in Russia to 1,451.

Russia has been in partial lockdown, aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus, since the end of March. In Moscow, people who have not obtained a special permit for free movement are only able to leave their homes to shop, walk their dogs and dispose of rubbish.

President Vladimir Putin has ordered the restrictive measures to continue until May 11, when the country finishes celebrating the Labour Day and Victory Day holidays.

Despite a relatively low number of cases and deaths compared to the US, Italy, Spain and the UK, which have been hit hardest by the disease, Russia’s infection curve has not reached a plateau.

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin issued an appeal on Saturday to Muscovites to continue to self-isolate. He said the number of critically ill patients is rising, but not as steeply worst-case scenario projections. “However, it is obvious that the threat is on the rise,” he said in his blog.

Sobyanin told Rossiya-1 TV station that the Moscow authorities may cut the number of digital permits issued for travel across the city if the situation worsens.

Prime minister Mikhail Mishustin, the second-most senior official in the country after Putin, told the president on Thursday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and that he was temporarily stepping down to recover.

First deputy prime minister Andrei Belousov is now serving as acting prime minister in his absence.

On Friday, another member of the Russian cabinet, construction minister Vladimir Yakushev, announced he had been diagnosed with the virus and that he would be treated in hospital. Dmitry Volkov, one of his deputies, also tested positive, the ministry said.

Reuters

