Europe spends big to protect workers during pandemic restrictions

Zurich/London — European governments have had to spend big to protect workers during the coronavirus restrictions, but the huge burden on the public finances looks like it is worth it.

More than 40-million workers have been furloughed during the shutdowns, based on data from the region’s biggest economies, getting a portion of their pay covered by the state. Without the government support, many might have lost their jobs, sending unemployment soaring to levels never seen before.

Bloomberg Economics estimates if all workers at risk were to become unemployed, the jobless rate across Germany, France, Italy and Spain — the four largest economies in the euro area — could soar as high as 42% at the peak of the lockdown.

That would be a huge blow to the euro-region economy, where the labour market only slowly improved after the dual devastation of the global financial crisis followed by the region’s sovereign debt crisis.

To prevent a repeat of that, governments have stepped up. Their estimated spend on furlough programmes will amount to about €100bn from March to May in the biggest economies.

The picture looks far more dramatic in the US, where monthly jobs data is coming on Friday. Already one of the most closely watched reports globally, April’s edition may show payrolls fell a staggering 21-million in April. That is 26 times higher than the worst monthly number during the financial crisis.