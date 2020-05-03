Excitement and confusion as Italy eases lockdown laws

Rome ¯— Weary of Europe’s longest coronavirus lockdown, Italians have had Monday circled in their diaries for a month since Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte first suggested it could be the date life returned to something nearing normal.

Now their excitement is muted by the knowledge that in the end many of the restrictions of the past eight weeks will remain in place, while confusion reigns over those that will be lifted.

With almost 29,000 deaths from Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged on February 21, Italy has the world’s second highest toll after the US.

Moreover, the daily tally of fatalities and new infections has slowed more gradually than the government hoped, prompting Conte to adopt a slowly-slowly approach to ending the lockdown, which will be constantly adjusted depending on contagion trends.

“We are still in the full throes of the pandemic,” he said in an interview with La Stampa newspaper on Sunday, stressing phase 2 of the lockdown “must not be seen as a signal that we’re all free” and things can return to normal.

People will be able to leave their homes more freely, and more workplaces will be allowed to reopen provided they can meet social distancing rules, but most shops will stay shut until May 18 and restaurants and bars can only offer take-aways.