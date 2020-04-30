World / Europe

Polish drone a game-changer in coronavirus test transportation

The Spartaqs Hermes V8MT drone has been adapted to carry medical samples and flies at 80km/h

30 April 2020 - 17:24 Agency Staff
A Spartaqs Hermes V8MT medical transport drone in Poland, April 29 2020. Picture: P-ART STUDIO/AFP/PAULINA SZAJBEL
A Spartaqs Hermes V8MT medical transport drone in Poland, April 29 2020. Picture: P-ART STUDIO/AFP/PAULINA SZAJBEL

Warsaw — A Polish company is betting that its drones can help save lives by speeding up deliveries of coronavirus test samples and medical supplies.

The Spartaqs drone-maker said on Thursday that it had successfully flown coronavirus samples from one Warsaw hospital to another in a test-run that it hopes will pave the way to the use of drone technology for medical purposes.

The return flight of the Hermes V8MT drone “was an absolute success,” Slawomir Huczala, Spartaqs founder and chief engineer, said.

“The flight of the drone, travelling at 12m per second, only took several minutes at a height of 80m,” he said, adding that the two hospitals equipped with heliports were 3.4km apart.

Spartaqs quoted one of the hospitals as saying drone transport could become vital in battling the Covid-19 pandemic by boosting the rate of testing.

Poles have been required to stay home since last month to stem the spread of the coronavirus, which officials say has killed 628 people and infected more than 12,700 in the EU country of 38-million people.

The Spartaqs drone is specially adapted for emergency transport of blood and pharmaceuticals, but also hearts destined for transplant.

Travelling at speeds of more than 80km/h, it is more reliable and faster than a traditional ambulance as it steers clear of traffic jams, its producer said.

The test flight was supervised by medical experts working with a police anti-terrorism unit, according to a Spartaqs statement.

The company has obtained beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) certification, a key requirement for long-distance drone transport services.

Based in the southern Polish city of Katowice, the company, which produces several types of drones including ones with military applications, said it spent years working on the medical version of Hermes V8MT.

AFP

